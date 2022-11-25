Schließen

Emotions and gender in Margaret Thatcher and Helmut Kohl’s Cold War

  Although German Federal Chancellor Helmut Kohl and British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher were on the same side in the Cold War, as well as in the same family of moderate centre-right parties, despite being roughly the same age and sharing a fundamental market-economic and Atlanticist orientation, they were not in harmony emotionally. This analysis demonstrates how different genders, incompatible conceptions of nation, history, and regional origins, as well as experiences of mutual frustration eclipsed their ideological commonalities and counteracted against the 'emotional regimes' of 'the West' in the Cold War. It breaks new ground in several respects. First, it does not examine strong feelings that blotted out all others but rather a range of more ambivalent and nuanced emotions. Second, it links the themes of gender and feeling by enquiring about the male or female manifestations and attributions of certain emotions. Third, it focuses on not only men and women at the top but considers their entourages as either amplifiers or 'shock absorbers' of the leaders' feelings. Finally, it explores the scope and limits of the notion that the Cold War was an 'emotional regime'.

Metadaten
Author details:Dominik GeppertORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1080/09592296.2021.1996719
ISSN:0959-2296
ISSN:1557-301X
Title of parent work (English):Diplomacy and statecraft
Publisher:Taylor & Francis Group
Place of publishing:Philadelphia
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/01/23
Publication year:2021
Release date:2022/11/25
Volume:32
Issue:4
Number of pages:23
First page:766
Last Page:788
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Historisches Institut
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 32 Politikwissenschaft / 320 Politikwissenschaft
Peer review:Referiert
