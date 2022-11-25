Schließen

Chemotaxis strategies of bacteria with multiple run modes

  • Bacterial chemotaxis-a fundamental example of directional navigation in the living world-is key to many biological processes, including the spreading of bacterial infections. Many bacterial species were recently reported to exhibit several distinct swimming modes-the flagella may, for example, push the cell body or wrap around it. How do the different run modes shape the chemotaxis strategy of a multimode swimmer? Here, we investigate chemotactic motion of the soil bacterium Pseudomonas putida as a model organism. By simultaneously tracking the position of the cell body and the configuration of its flagella, we demonstrate that individual run modes show different chemotactic responses in nutrition gradients and, thus, constitute distinct behavioral states. On the basis of an active particle model, we demonstrate that switching between multiple run states that differ in their speed and responsiveness provides the basis for robust and efficient chemotaxis in complex natural habitats.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Zahra AlirezaeizanjaniORCiDGND, Robert GroßmannORCiD, Veronika PfeiferORCiD, Marius HintscheORCiDGND, Carsten BetaORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1126/sciadv.aaz6153
ISSN:2375-2548
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32766440
Title of parent work (English):Science advances
Publisher:American Association for the Advancement of Science
Place of publishing:Washington
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/05/27
Publication year:2020
Release date:2022/11/25
Tag:exploit; flagellum; instability; time
Volume:6
Issue:22
Article number:eaaz6153
Number of pages:8
Funding institution:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG); [SFB1294, GRK1558]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.