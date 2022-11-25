Chemotaxis strategies of bacteria with multiple run modes
- Bacterial chemotaxis-a fundamental example of directional navigation in the living world-is key to many biological processes, including the spreading of bacterial infections. Many bacterial species were recently reported to exhibit several distinct swimming modes-the flagella may, for example, push the cell body or wrap around it. How do the different run modes shape the chemotaxis strategy of a multimode swimmer? Here, we investigate chemotactic motion of the soil bacterium Pseudomonas putida as a model organism. By simultaneously tracking the position of the cell body and the configuration of its flagella, we demonstrate that individual run modes show different chemotactic responses in nutrition gradients and, thus, constitute distinct behavioral states. On the basis of an active particle model, we demonstrate that switching between multiple run states that differ in their speed and responsiveness provides the basis for robust and efficient chemotaxis in complex natural habitats.
|Author details:
|Zahra AlirezaeizanjaniORCiDGND, Robert GroßmannORCiD, Veronika PfeiferORCiD, Marius HintscheORCiDGND, Carsten BetaORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1126/sciadv.aaz6153
|ISSN:
|2375-2548
|Pubmed ID:
|https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32766440
|Title of parent work (English):
|Science advances
|Publisher:
|American Association for the Advancement of Science
|Place of publishing:
|Washington
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2020/05/27
|Publication year:
|2020
|Release date:
|2022/11/25
|Tag:
|exploit; flagellum; instability; time
|Volume:
|6
|Issue:
|22
|Article number:
|eaaz6153
|Number of pages:
|8
|Funding institution:
|Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG); [SFB1294, GRK1558]
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|License (German):
|CC-BY-NC - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell 4.0 International