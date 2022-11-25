Schließen

Identification of debris-flow channels using high-resolution topographic data

  • Resolving Earth's surface at the meter scale is essential for an improved understanding of the dynamics of mass-movement processes. In this study, we explore the applicability and potential of digital elevation models (DEMs) derived from stereophotogrammetry to detect debris-flow channels in the Quebrada del Toro in the northwestern Argentine Andes. Our analysis relies on a high-resolution (3 m) DEM created from SPOT-7 tri-stereo satellite data. We carefully validated DEM quality with ∼6,000 differential GPS points and identified optimal parameters for DEM generation in high-relief terrain. After multiple processing steps, we achieved an accuracy of 0.051 ± 1.915 m (1σ) using n = 3,139 control points with cm precision. Previous studies have used the drainage area and slope framework to identify topographic signatures of debris flows within a catchment. We built upon this and investigated individual river-channel segments using connected-component (CC) analysis on meter-scale topographic data. We define CC as segments of similar slopeResolving Earth's surface at the meter scale is essential for an improved understanding of the dynamics of mass-movement processes. In this study, we explore the applicability and potential of digital elevation models (DEMs) derived from stereophotogrammetry to detect debris-flow channels in the Quebrada del Toro in the northwestern Argentine Andes. Our analysis relies on a high-resolution (3 m) DEM created from SPOT-7 tri-stereo satellite data. We carefully validated DEM quality with ∼6,000 differential GPS points and identified optimal parameters for DEM generation in high-relief terrain. After multiple processing steps, we achieved an accuracy of 0.051 ± 1.915 m (1σ) using n = 3,139 control points with cm precision. Previous studies have used the drainage area and slope framework to identify topographic signatures of debris flows within a catchment. We built upon this and investigated individual river-channel segments using connected-component (CC) analysis on meter-scale topographic data. We define CC as segments of similar slope along the channel profile. Based on seven manually identified debris-flow catchments, we developed a debris-flow similarity index using component length and mean channel-segment slope and identified channel segments that have likely been shaped by debris flows. The presented approach has the potential to resolve intra-catchment variability of transport processes, allows to constrain the extent of debris-flow channels more precisely than slope-area analysis, and highlights the versatility of combined space- and field-based observations for natural-hazard assessments.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Friederike Ariane MütingORCiD, Bodo BookhagenORCiDGND, Manfred StreckerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1029/2021JF006330
ISSN:2169-9003
ISSN:2169-9011
Title of parent work (English):Journal of geophysical research : JGR, Earth surface
Subtitle (English):a case study in the Quebrada del Toro, NW Argentina
Publisher:American Geophysical Union
Place of publishing:Washington
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/12/03
Publication year:2021
Release date:2022/11/25
Volume:126
Issue:12
Article number:e2021JF006330
Number of pages:25
Funding institution:DFG German Research Foundation (DFG)European Commission [BO 2933/3-1, IGK2018, STR 373/34-1]; BMBF LIDAR grantFederal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF); Projekt DEAL
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.