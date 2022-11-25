Identification of debris-flow channels using high-resolution topographic data
- Resolving Earth's surface at the meter scale is essential for an improved understanding of the dynamics of mass-movement processes. In this study, we explore the applicability and potential of digital elevation models (DEMs) derived from stereophotogrammetry to detect debris-flow channels in the Quebrada del Toro in the northwestern Argentine Andes. Our analysis relies on a high-resolution (3 m) DEM created from SPOT-7 tri-stereo satellite data. We carefully validated DEM quality with ∼6,000 differential GPS points and identified optimal parameters for DEM generation in high-relief terrain. After multiple processing steps, we achieved an accuracy of 0.051 ± 1.915 m (1σ) using n = 3,139 control points with cm precision. Previous studies have used the drainage area and slope framework to identify topographic signatures of debris flows within a catchment. We built upon this and investigated individual river-channel segments using connected-component (CC) analysis on meter-scale topographic data. We define CC as segments of similar slopeResolving Earth's surface at the meter scale is essential for an improved understanding of the dynamics of mass-movement processes. In this study, we explore the applicability and potential of digital elevation models (DEMs) derived from stereophotogrammetry to detect debris-flow channels in the Quebrada del Toro in the northwestern Argentine Andes. Our analysis relies on a high-resolution (3 m) DEM created from SPOT-7 tri-stereo satellite data. We carefully validated DEM quality with ∼6,000 differential GPS points and identified optimal parameters for DEM generation in high-relief terrain. After multiple processing steps, we achieved an accuracy of 0.051 ± 1.915 m (1σ) using n = 3,139 control points with cm precision. Previous studies have used the drainage area and slope framework to identify topographic signatures of debris flows within a catchment. We built upon this and investigated individual river-channel segments using connected-component (CC) analysis on meter-scale topographic data. We define CC as segments of similar slope along the channel profile. Based on seven manually identified debris-flow catchments, we developed a debris-flow similarity index using component length and mean channel-segment slope and identified channel segments that have likely been shaped by debris flows. The presented approach has the potential to resolve intra-catchment variability of transport processes, allows to constrain the extent of debris-flow channels more precisely than slope-area analysis, and highlights the versatility of combined space- and field-based observations for natural-hazard assessments.…
|Friederike Ariane MütingORCiD, Bodo BookhagenORCiDGND, Manfred StreckerORCiDGND
|https://doi.org/10.1029/2021JF006330
|2169-9003
|2169-9011
|Journal of geophysical research : JGR, Earth surface
|a case study in the Quebrada del Toro, NW Argentina
|American Geophysical Union
|Washington
|Article
|English
|2021/12/03
|2021
|2022/11/25
|126
|12
|e2021JF006330
|25
|DFG German Research Foundation (DFG)European Commission [BO 2933/3-1, IGK2018, STR 373/34-1]; BMBF LIDAR grantFederal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF); Projekt DEAL
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
|Referiert
