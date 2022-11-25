Resolving Earth's surface at the meter scale is essential for an improved understanding of the dynamics of mass-movement processes. In this study, we explore the applicability and potential of digital elevation models (DEMs) derived from stereophotogrammetry to detect debris-flow channels in the Quebrada del Toro in the northwestern Argentine Andes. Our analysis relies on a high-resolution (3 m) DEM created from SPOT-7 tri-stereo satellite data. We carefully validated DEM quality with ∼6,000 differential GPS points and identified optimal parameters for DEM generation in high-relief terrain. After multiple processing steps, we achieved an accuracy of 0.051 ± 1.915 m (1σ) using n = 3,139 control points with cm precision. Previous studies have used the drainage area and slope framework to identify topographic signatures of debris flows within a catchment. We built upon this and investigated individual river-channel segments using connected-component (CC) analysis on meter-scale topographic data. We define CC as segments of similar slope

Resolving Earth's surface at the meter scale is essential for an improved understanding of the dynamics of mass-movement processes. In this study, we explore the applicability and potential of digital elevation models (DEMs) derived from stereophotogrammetry to detect debris-flow channels in the Quebrada del Toro in the northwestern Argentine Andes. Our analysis relies on a high-resolution (3 m) DEM created from SPOT-7 tri-stereo satellite data. We carefully validated DEM quality with ∼6,000 differential GPS points and identified optimal parameters for DEM generation in high-relief terrain. After multiple processing steps, we achieved an accuracy of 0.051 ± 1.915 m (1σ) using n = 3,139 control points with cm precision. Previous studies have used the drainage area and slope framework to identify topographic signatures of debris flows within a catchment. We built upon this and investigated individual river-channel segments using connected-component (CC) analysis on meter-scale topographic data. We define CC as segments of similar slope along the channel profile. Based on seven manually identified debris-flow catchments, we developed a debris-flow similarity index using component length and mean channel-segment slope and identified channel segments that have likely been shaped by debris flows. The presented approach has the potential to resolve intra-catchment variability of transport processes, allows to constrain the extent of debris-flow channels more precisely than slope-area analysis, and highlights the versatility of combined space- and field-based observations for natural-hazard assessments.

