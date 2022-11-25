Schließen

Chromatin regulation of somatic abiotic stress memory

  • In nature, plants are often subjected to periods of recurrent environmental stress that can strongly affect their development and productivity. To cope with these conditions, plants can remember a previous stress, which allows them to respond more efficiently to a subsequent stress, a phenomenon known as priming. This ability can be maintained at the somatic level for a few days or weeks after the stress is perceived, suggesting that plants can store information of a past stress during this recovery phase. While the immediate responses to a single stress event have been extensively studied, knowledge on priming effects and how stress memory is stored is still scarce. At the molecular level, memory of a past condition often involves changes in chromatin structure and organization, which may be maintained independently from transcription. In this review, we will summarize the most recent developments in the field and discuss how different levels of chromatin regulation contribute to priming and plant abiotic stress memory.

Metadaten
Author details:Isabel BäurleORCiDGND, Inês TrindadeORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1093/jxb/eraa098
ISSN:0022-0957
ISSN:1460-2431
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32076719
Title of parent work (English):Journal of experimental botany
Publisher:Oxford Univiversity Press
Place of publishing:Oxford
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/02/20
Publication year:2020
Release date:2022/11/25
Tag:abiotic stress; chromatin regulation; heat stress memory; histone; modifications; priming; transcriptional memory; vernalization
Volume:71
Issue:17
Number of pages:11
First page:5269
Last Page:5279
Funding institution:Deutsche ForschungsgemeinschaftGerman Research Foundation (DFG); [CRC973]; European Research Council (ERC)European Research Council (ERC); [CoG 725295]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 58 Pflanzen (Botanik) / 580 Pflanzen (Botanik)
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

