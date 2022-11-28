Schließen

Book Review: Goeschel, Christian: Mussolini and Hitler – The forging of the fascist alliance and Adolf Hitler. - Yale University Press: New Haven, CT, 2018; X + 400 pp. - ISBN: 978-0-30017-883-8. - Schieder, Wolfgang: Adolf Hitler. Politischer Zauberlehrling Mussolinis. - De Gruyter Oldenbourg: Berlin, 2017; VIII + 228 pp.: ISBN: 978-3-11052-975-3

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Bastian Matteo SciannaGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1177/0968344520979471d
ISSN:0968-3445
ISSN:1477-0385
Title of parent work (English):War in history
Publisher:Sage
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Review
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/01/11
Publication year:2021
Release date:2022/11/28
Volume:28
Issue:1
Number of pages:2
First page:228
Last Page:229
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Historisches Institut
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 35 Öffentliche Verwaltung, Militärwissenschaft / 355 Militärwissenschaft
9 Geschichte und Geografie / 90 Geschichte / 900 Geschichte und Geografie
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.