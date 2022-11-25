A shelter for the future
- Plant development in its majority occurs post-embryonically through the activity of local meristems that provide daughter cells for the development of new organs. It has long been acknowledged that the shoot apical meristem (SAM), which holds the stem cells that will form above-ground organs, is recalcitrant to infection by multiple pathogens, a crucial strategy to safeguard normal devel- opment and subsequent generations. However, the molecular mechanisms underlying SAM immunity remain largely unknown.
|Author details:
|Ines TrindadeORCiD
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1016/j.molp.2020.11.009
|ISSN:
|1674-2052
|ISSN:
|1752-9867
|Title of parent work (English):
|Molecular plant
|Subtitle (English):
|how WUSCHEL protects the shoot apical meristem from viral infection
|Publisher:
|Cell Press
|Place of publishing:
|Cambridge
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2020/12/07
|Publication year:
|2020
|Release date:
|2022/11/25
|Volume:
|13
|Issue:
|12
|Number of pages:
|1
|First page:
|1675
|Last Page:
|1675
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
|Peer review:
|Referiert