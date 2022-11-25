Schließen

A shelter for the future

  • Plant development in its majority occurs post-embryonically through the activity of local meristems that provide daughter cells for the development of new organs. It has long been acknowledged that the shoot apical meristem (SAM), which holds the stem cells that will form above-ground organs, is recalcitrant to infection by multiple pathogens, a crucial strategy to safeguard normal devel- opment and subsequent generations. However, the molecular mechanisms underlying SAM immunity remain largely unknown.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Ines TrindadeORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.molp.2020.11.009
ISSN:1674-2052
ISSN:1752-9867
Title of parent work (English):Molecular plant
Subtitle (English):how WUSCHEL protects the shoot apical meristem from viral infection
Publisher:Cell Press
Place of publishing:Cambridge
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/12/07
Publication year:2020
Release date:2022/11/25
Volume:13
Issue:12
Number of pages:1
First page:1675
Last Page:1675
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.