Perceptual span in oral reading

  • The present study explores the perceptual span, that is, the physical extent of the area from which useful visual information is obtained during a single fixation, during oral reading of Chinese sentences. Characters outside a window of legible text were replaced by visually similar characters. Results show that the influence of window size on the perceptual span was consistent across different fixation and oculomotor measures. To maintain normal reading behavior when reading aloud, it was necessary to have information provided from three characters to the right of the fixation. Together with findings from previous research, our findings suggest that the physical size of the perceptual span is smaller when reading aloud than in silent reading. This is in agreement with previous studies in English, suggesting that the mechanisms causing the reduced span in oral reading have a common base that generalizes across languages and writing systems.

Author details:Jinger PanORCiD, Ming YanORCiDGND, Jochen LaubrockORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1080/10888438.2017.1283694
ISSN:1088-8438
ISSN:1532-799X
Title of parent work (English):Scientific Studies of Reading
Subtitle (English):the case of Chinese
Publisher:Routledge, Taylor & Francis Group
Place of publishing:Abingdon
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/03/15
Publication year:2017
Release date:2022/11/24
Volume:21
Number of pages:10
First page:254
Last Page:263
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
Peer review:Referiert

