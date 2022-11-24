Schließen

Reproducibility of an ankle joint rotation correction method for assessment of Achilles tendon elongation

  • BACKGROUND: The Achilles tendon (AT) requires optimal material and mechanical properties to function properly. Calculation of these properties depends on accurate measurement of input parameters (i.e. tendon elongation). However, the measurement of AT elongation with ultrasound during maximum voluntary isometric contraction (MVIC) is overestimated by ankle joint rotation (AJR). Methods to correct the influence of this rotation on AT elongation exist, yet their reproducibility in clinical settings is unknown. OBJECTIVE: To evaluate the test-retest reproducibility of AT elongation during MVIC after AJR correction. METHODS: Ten participants attended test and retest measurements where they performed plantar-flexion MVIC on a dynamometer. Simultaneously, ultrasound recorded AT elongation as the displacement of the medial gastrocnemius-myotendinous junction, while an electrogoniometer measured AJR. The ankle was then passively rotated to the AJR achieved during MVIC and AT elongation again determined. Elongation was corrected by subtractingBACKGROUND: The Achilles tendon (AT) requires optimal material and mechanical properties to function properly. Calculation of these properties depends on accurate measurement of input parameters (i.e. tendon elongation). However, the measurement of AT elongation with ultrasound during maximum voluntary isometric contraction (MVIC) is overestimated by ankle joint rotation (AJR). Methods to correct the influence of this rotation on AT elongation exist, yet their reproducibility in clinical settings is unknown. OBJECTIVE: To evaluate the test-retest reproducibility of AT elongation during MVIC after AJR correction. METHODS: Ten participants attended test and retest measurements where they performed plantar-flexion MVIC on a dynamometer. Simultaneously, ultrasound recorded AT elongation as the displacement of the medial gastrocnemius-myotendinous junction, while an electrogoniometer measured AJR. The ankle was then passively rotated to the AJR achieved during MVIC and AT elongation again determined. Elongation was corrected by subtracting this passive AT elongation from the total AT elongation during MVIC. Reproducibility was evaluated using ICC (2.1), test-retest variability (TRV, %), Bland-Altman analyses (Bias +/- LoA [1.96*SD]) and standard error of the measurement (SEM). RESULTS: Corrected AT elongation reproducibility exhibited an ICC = 0.79, SEM = 0.2 cm and TRV = 20 +/- 19%. Bias +/- LoA were determined to be 0.0 +/- 0.8 cm. CONCLUSIONS: Using this ultrasound and electrogoniometer-based method, corrected AT elongation can be assessed reproducibly.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Michael V. RectorORCiDGND, Konstantina IntziegianniORCiDGND, Steffen Müller, Frank Mayer, Michael CasselORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3233/IES-160644
ISSN:0959-3020
ISSN:1878-5913
Title of parent work (English):Isokinetics and exercise science : official journal of the European Isokinetic Society
Publisher:IOS Press
Place of publishing:Amsterdam
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/03/08
Publication year:2017
Release date:2022/11/24
Tag:Achilles tendon; Ultrasonography; ankle joint rotation; isokinetic; reproducibility
Volume:25
Issue:1
Number of pages:6
First page:47
Last Page:52
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Sport- und Gesundheitswissenschaften
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit

