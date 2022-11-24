Reproducibility of an ankle joint rotation correction method for assessment of Achilles tendon elongation

BACKGROUND: The Achilles tendon (AT) requires optimal material and mechanical properties to function properly. Calculation of these properties depends on accurate measurement of input parameters (i.e. tendon elongation). However, the measurement of AT elongation with ultrasound during maximum voluntary isometric contraction (MVIC) is overestimated by ankle joint rotation (AJR). Methods to correct the influence of this rotation on AT elongation exist, yet their reproducibility in clinical settings is unknown. OBJECTIVE: To evaluate the test-retest reproducibility of AT elongation during MVIC after AJR correction. METHODS: Ten participants attended test and retest measurements where they performed plantar-flexion MVIC on a dynamometer. Simultaneously, ultrasound recorded AT elongation as the displacement of the medial gastrocnemius-myotendinous junction, while an electrogoniometer measured AJR. The ankle was then passively rotated to the AJR achieved during MVIC and AT elongation again determined. Elongation was corrected by subtracting

BACKGROUND: The Achilles tendon (AT) requires optimal material and mechanical properties to function properly. Calculation of these properties depends on accurate measurement of input parameters (i.e. tendon elongation). However, the measurement of AT elongation with ultrasound during maximum voluntary isometric contraction (MVIC) is overestimated by ankle joint rotation (AJR). Methods to correct the influence of this rotation on AT elongation exist, yet their reproducibility in clinical settings is unknown. OBJECTIVE: To evaluate the test-retest reproducibility of AT elongation during MVIC after AJR correction. METHODS: Ten participants attended test and retest measurements where they performed plantar-flexion MVIC on a dynamometer. Simultaneously, ultrasound recorded AT elongation as the displacement of the medial gastrocnemius-myotendinous junction, while an electrogoniometer measured AJR. The ankle was then passively rotated to the AJR achieved during MVIC and AT elongation again determined. Elongation was corrected by subtracting this passive AT elongation from the total AT elongation during MVIC. Reproducibility was evaluated using ICC (2.1), test-retest variability (TRV, %), Bland-Altman analyses (Bias +/- LoA [1.96*SD]) and standard error of the measurement (SEM). RESULTS: Corrected AT elongation reproducibility exhibited an ICC = 0.79, SEM = 0.2 cm and TRV = 20 +/- 19%. Bias +/- LoA were determined to be 0.0 +/- 0.8 cm. CONCLUSIONS: Using this ultrasound and electrogoniometer-based method, corrected AT elongation can be assessed reproducibly.

