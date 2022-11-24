Schließen

The HESS II GRB Observation Scheme

  • Gamma-ray bursts (GRBs) are some of the Universe’s most enigmatic and exotic events. However, at energies above 10 GeV their behaviour remains largely unknown. Although space based telescopes such as the Fermi-LAT have been able to detect GRBs in this energy range, their photon statistics are limited by the small detector size. Such limitations are not present in ground based gamma-ray telescopes such as the H.E.S.S. experiment, which has now entered its second phase with the addition of a large 600 m2 telescope to the centre of the array. Such a large telescope allows H.E.S.S. to access the sub 100-GeV energy range while still maintaining a large effective collection area, helping to potentially probe the short timescale emission of these events. We present a description of the H.E.S.S. GRB observation programme, summarising the performance of the rapid GRB repointing system and the conditions under which GRB observations are initiated. Additionally we will report on the GRB follow-ups made during the 2014-15 observation campaigns.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:R. D. Parsons, F. Schüssler, T. Garrigoux, A. Balzer, Matthias Füssling, Clemens HoischenORCiDGND, M. Holler, A. Mitchell, G. Pühlhofer, G. Rowell, S. Wagner, E. Bissaldi, P. H. T. Tam
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1063/1.4968980
ISBN:978-0-7354-1456-3
ISSN:0094-243X
ISSN:1551-7616
Title of parent work (English):AIP conference proceedings / American Institute of Physics
Publisher:American Institute of Physics
Place of publishing:Melville
Publication type:Other
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/01/04
Publication year:2017
Creating corporation:HESS Collaboration
Release date:2022/11/24
Volume:1792
Issue:1
Number of pages:5
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.