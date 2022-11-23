Anionic polymerization of dienes in ‘green’ solvents
- Isoprene and beta-myrcene were polymerized by anionic polymerization in bulk and in the 'green' ether solvents cyclopentyl methyl ether and 2-methyltetrahydrofuran and, for comparison, in cyclohexane and tetrahydrofuran. The polydienes produced in bulk and in cyclohexane contained high amounts of 1,4 units (>90%) whereas those produced in ether solvents were rich in 1,2 and 3,4 units (36%-86%). Comparison of the microstructures and glass transition temperatures of the polydienes obtained in the various solvents suggests that conventionally used solvents can be substituted by environmentally more friendly alternatives.
|Julia Glatzel, Sebastian NoackORCiDGND, Dirk SchanzenbachORCiD, Helmut SchlaadORCiDGND
|https://doi.org/10.1002/pi.6152
|anionic polymerization; glass transition; green; isoprene; microstructure; solvents; β‐myrcene
