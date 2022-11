Background Dysfunctional beliefs and assumptions of obsessive thoughts are decisive for the etiology and maintenance of obsessive compulsive disorders (OCD). The reliable and valid assessment of these beliefs using screening procedures is relevant for the cognitive behavioral therapy. Objective Based on the domains suggested by the Obsessive Compulsive Cognitions Working Group (OCCWG), the aim of the current study was a scoping review of recent screening instruments on those domains relevant to OCD. The psychometric properties were systematically evaluated and their features were compared. Material and methods The literature search was conducted in the Web of Science Core Collection, Google Scholar und PubMed. English and German screening instruments for adults (>= 18 years) were included. Results A total of 56 studies on testing of psychometric characteristics of 16 screening instruments were included. The questionnaires included all domains of dysfunctional beliefs. In addition, four of them assessed multiple domains and nine were

Background Dysfunctional beliefs and assumptions of obsessive thoughts are decisive for the etiology and maintenance of obsessive compulsive disorders (OCD). The reliable and valid assessment of these beliefs using screening procedures is relevant for the cognitive behavioral therapy. Objective Based on the domains suggested by the Obsessive Compulsive Cognitions Working Group (OCCWG), the aim of the current study was a scoping review of recent screening instruments on those domains relevant to OCD. The psychometric properties were systematically evaluated and their features were compared. Material and methods The literature search was conducted in the Web of Science Core Collection, Google Scholar und PubMed. English and German screening instruments for adults (>= 18 years) were included. Results A total of 56 studies on testing of psychometric characteristics of 16 screening instruments were included. The questionnaires included all domains of dysfunctional beliefs. In addition, four of them assessed multiple domains and nine were in the German language. The majority of screening procedures showed adequate to good psychometric properties. The methodological quality of the studies was heterogeneous, statistical and methodological procedures became more complex over the years. Conclusion Further research is necessary on disorder-related specificity and sensitivity to change for screening measures in different clinical samples.

…