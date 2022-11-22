Remarks on the relationship between international human rights law and international humanitarian law
|Author details:
|Norman WeißORCiDGND, Andreas ZimmermannORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.4337/9781839108273
|ISBN:
|978-1-83910-826-6
|ISBN:
|978-1-83910-827-3
|Publisher:
|Edward Elgar Publishing
|Place of publishing:
|Cheltenham ; Northampton, MA
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2022/05/20
|Publication year:
|2022
|Release date:
|2022/11/22
|First page:
|1
|Last Page:
|10
|Organizational units:
|Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften
|DDC classification:
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 34 Recht / 341 Völkerrecht