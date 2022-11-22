Changes in paraspinal muscle T2 times and creatine kinase after a bout of eccentric exercise

Eccentric (ECC) exercises might cause muscle damage, characterized by delayed-onset muscle soreness, elevated creatine kinase (CK) levels and local muscle oedema, shown by elevated T2 times in magnet resonance imaging (MRI) scans. Previous research suggests a high inter-individual difference regarding these systemic and local responses to eccentric workload. PURPOSE: To analyze ECC exercise-induced muscle damage in lumbar paraspinal muscles assessed via MRI. METHODS: Ten participants (3f/7m; 33±6y; 174±8cm; 71±12kg) were included in the study. Quantitative paraspinal muscle constitution of M. erector spinae and M. multifidius were assessed in supine position before and 72h after an intense eccentric trunk exercise bout in a mobile 1.5 tesla MRI device. MRI scans were recorded on spinal level L3 (T2-weighted TSE echo sequences, 11 slices, 2mm slice thickness, 3mm gap, echo times: 20, 40, 60, 80, 100ms, TR time: 2500ms). Muscle T2 times were calculated for manually traced regions of interest of the respective muscles with an imaging

Eccentric (ECC) exercises might cause muscle damage, characterized by delayed-onset muscle soreness, elevated creatine kinase (CK) levels and local muscle oedema, shown by elevated T2 times in magnet resonance imaging (MRI) scans. Previous research suggests a high inter-individual difference regarding these systemic and local responses to eccentric workload. PURPOSE: To analyze ECC exercise-induced muscle damage in lumbar paraspinal muscles assessed via MRI. METHODS: Ten participants (3f/7m; 33±6y; 174±8cm; 71±12kg) were included in the study. Quantitative paraspinal muscle constitution of M. erector spinae and M. multifidius were assessed in supine position before and 72h after an intense eccentric trunk exercise bout in a mobile 1.5 tesla MRI device. MRI scans were recorded on spinal level L3 (T2-weighted TSE echo sequences, 11 slices, 2mm slice thickness, 3mm gap, echo times: 20, 40, 60, 80, 100ms, TR time: 2500ms). Muscle T2 times were calculated for manually traced regions of interest of the respective muscles with an imaging software. The exercise protocol was performed in an isokinetic device and consisted of 120sec alternating ECC trunk flexion-extension with maximal effort. Venous blood samples were taken before and 72h after the ECC exercise. Descriptive statistics (mean±SD) and t-testing for pre-post ECC exercises were performed. RESULTS: T2 times increased from pre- to post-ECC MRI measurements from 55±3ms to 79±28ms in M. erector spinae and from 62±5ms to 78±24ms in M. multifidius (p<0.001). CK increased from 126±97 U/L to 1447±20579 U/L. High SDs of T2 time and CK in post-ECC measures could be due to inter-individual reactions to ECC exercises. 3 participants showed high local and systemic reactions (HR) with T2 time increases of 120±24% (M. erector spinae) and 73±50% (M. multifidius). In comparison, the remaining 7 participants showed increases of 11±12% (M. erector spinae) and 7±9% (M. multifidius) in T2 time. Mean CK increased 9.5-fold in the 3 HR subjects compared with the remaining 7 subjects. CONCLUSIONS: The 120sec maximal ECC trunk flexion-extension protocol induced high amounts of muscle damage in 3 participants. Moderate to low responses were found in the remaining 7 subjects, assuming that inter-individual predictors play a role regarding physiological responses to ECC workload.

