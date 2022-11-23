Starch-A complex and undeciphered biopolymer
Starch is a natural storage carbohydrate in plants and algae. It consists of two relatively simple homo-biopolymers, amylopectin and amylose, with only alpha-1,4 and alpha-1,6 linked glucosyl units. Starch is an essential source of nutrition and animal food, as well as an important raw material for industry. However, despite increasing knowledge, detailed information about its structure and turnover are largely lacking. In the last decades, most data were generated using bulk experiments, a method which obviously presents limitations regarding a deeper understanding of the starch metabolism. Here, we discuss some unavoidable questions arising from the existing data. We focus on a few examples related to starch biosynthesis, degradation, and structure where these limitations strongly emerge. Closing these knowledge gaps will also be extremely important for taking the necessary steps in order to set up starch-providing crops for the challenges of the ongoing climate changes, as well as for increasing the usability of starches for industrial applications by biotechnology.
|Julia Compart, Xiaoping Li, Jörg FettkeORCiDGND
|https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jplph.2021.153389
|0176-1617
|1618-1328
|https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33652172
|Journal of plant physiology : biochemistry, physiology, molecular biology and biotechnology of plants
|Elsevier
|München
|Article
|English
|2021/02/14
|2021
|2022/11/23
|Analytical limitations; Organization model; Starch; Starch metabolism; Starch structure
|258
|153389
|258
|259
|Deutsche ForschungsgemeinschaftGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [DFG- FE 1030/2-1, DFG-FE 1030/5-1, DFG-FE 1030/6-1]
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
|Referiert