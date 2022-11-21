Active tectonics, earthquakes and palaeoseismicity in slowly deforming continents
|Author details:
|Angela LandgrafORCiDGND, Simon KüblerORCiD, Esther Hintersberger, Seth Stein
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1144/SP432.13
|ISBN:
|978-1-86239-745-3
|ISSN:
|0305-8719
|Title of parent work (English):
|Seismicity, fault rupture and earthquake hazards in slowly deforming regions
|Publisher:
|The Geological Society
|Place of publishing:
|London
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2016/09/20
|Publication year:
|2017
|Release date:
|2022/11/21
|Volume:
|432
|Issue:
|1
|Number of pages:
|12
|First page:
|1
|Last Page:
|12
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
|Peer review:
|Referiert