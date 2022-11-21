Plant Hormones
- This volume aims to present a representative cross-section of modern experimental approaches relevant to Plant Hormone Biology, ranging from relatively simple physiological to highly sophisticated methods. Chapters describe physiological, developmental, microscopy-based techniques, measure hormone contents, and heterologous systems. Written in the highly successful Methods in Molecular Biology series format, chapters include introductions to their respective topics, lists of the necessary materials and reagents, step-by-step, readily reproducible laboratory protocols, and tips on troubleshooting and avoiding known pitfalls.
|Editor(s):
|Jürgen Kleine-Vehn, Michael Sauer
Year of first publication: 2017
|2017
|Publication year:
|2017
|Release date:
|2022/11/21
|Tag:
|four-dimensional tissue reconstruction; heterologous systems; hormonal pathways; measure hormone contents; phenotyping
