Early onset and late acceleration of rapid exhumation in the Namche Barwa syntaxis, eastern Himalaya

  The Himalayan syntaxes, characterized by extreme rates of rock exhumation co-located with major trans-orogenic rivers, figure prominently in the debate on tectonic versus erosional forcing of exhumation. Both the mechanism and timing of rapid exhumation of the Namche Barwa massif in the eastern syntaxis remain controversial. It has been argued that coupling between crustal rock advection and surface erosion initiated in the late Miocene (8-10 Ma). Recent studies, in contrast, suggest a Quaternary onset of rapid exhumation linked to a purely tectonic mechanism. We report new multisystem detrital thermochronology data from the most proximal Neogene clastic sediments downstream of Namche Barwa and use a thermo-kinematic model constrained by new and published data to explore its exhumation history. Modeling results show that exhumation accelerated to similar to 4 km/m.y. at ca. 8 Ma and to similar to 9 km/m.y. after ca. 2 Ma. This three-stage history reconciles apparently contradictory evidence for early and late onset of rapid exhumation and suggests efficient coupling between tectonics and erosion since the late Miocene. Quaternary acceleration of exhumation is consistent with river-profile evolution and may be linked to a Quaternary river-capture event.

Metadaten
Author details:Gwladys Govin, Peter van der BeekORCiDGND, Yani NajmanORCiD, Ian Millar, Lorenzo Gemignani, Pascale Huyghe, Guillaume Dupont-NivetORCiD, Matthias Bernet, Chris Mark, Jan Wijbrans
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1130/G47720.1
ISSN:0091-7613
ISSN:1943-2682
Title of parent work (English):Geology
Publisher:American Institute of Physics
Place of publishing:Boulder
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/07/21
Publication year:2020
Release date:2022/11/21
Volume:48
Issue:12
Number of pages:5
First page:1139
Last Page:1143
Funding institution:European Union Research Executive Agency [316966]; UK Natural; Environment Research Council (NERC)UK Research & Innovation; (UKRI)Natural Environment Research Council (NERC) [IP-1500-1114]; Science Foundation IrelandScience Foundation IrelandEuropean Commission; [18/SIRG/5559]; NERCUK Research & Innovation (UKRI)Natural Environment; Research Council (NERC) [bgs06001] Funding Source: UKRI
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

