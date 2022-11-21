Schließen

Policy recommendations of international bureaucracies

  • Many international bureaucracies give policy advice to national administrative units. Why is the advice given by some international bureaucracies more influential than the recommendations of others? We argue that targeting advice to member states through national embeddedness and country-tailored research increases the influence of policy advice. Subsequently, we test how these characteristics shape the relative influence of 15 international bureaucracies' advice in four financial policy areas through a global survey of national administrations from more than 80 countries. Our findings support arguments that global blueprints need to be adapted and translated to become meaningful for country-level work. <br /> Points for practitioners <br /> National administrations are advised by an increasing number of international bureaucracies, and they cannot listen to all of this advice. Whereas some international bureaucracies give 'one-size-fits-all' recommendations to rather diverse countries, others cater their recommendations to theMany international bureaucracies give policy advice to national administrative units. Why is the advice given by some international bureaucracies more influential than the recommendations of others? We argue that targeting advice to member states through national embeddedness and country-tailored research increases the influence of policy advice. Subsequently, we test how these characteristics shape the relative influence of 15 international bureaucracies' advice in four financial policy areas through a global survey of national administrations from more than 80 countries. Our findings support arguments that global blueprints need to be adapted and translated to become meaningful for country-level work. <br /> Points for practitioners <br /> National administrations are advised by an increasing number of international bureaucracies, and they cannot listen to all of this advice. Whereas some international bureaucracies give 'one-size-fits-all' recommendations to rather diverse countries, others cater their recommendations to the national audience. Investigating financial policy recommendations, we find that national embeddedness and country-tailored advice render international bureaucracies more influential.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Per-Olof BuschORCiDGND, Hauke FeilORCiDGND, Mirko Noa HeinzelORCiDGND, Jana HeroldORCiDGND, Mathies Kempken, Andrea LieseORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1177/00208523211013385
ISSN:0020-8523
ISSN:1461-7226
Title of parent work (English):International review of administrative sciences : an international journal of comparative public administration
Subtitle (English):the importance of country-specificity
Publisher:Sage Publ.
Place of publishing:Los Angeles, Calif.
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/05/27
Publication year:2021
Release date:2022/11/21
Tag:financial policy; international; international administration; multi-level government; organizations; regime complexity
Volume:87
Issue:4
Article number:00208523211013385
Number of pages:19
First page:775
Last Page:793
Funding institution:German Research Foundation (DFG) as part of the Research Unit International Public Administration (IPA)German Research Foundation (DFG) [LI 1947/4-1]
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften / Fachgruppe Politik- & Verwaltungswissenschaft
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 32 Politikwissenschaft / 320 Politikwissenschaft

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.