Obituary: Pieter Muysken
|Author details:
|Harald ClahsenORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1017/S1366728921000249
|ISSN:
|1366-7289
|ISSN:
|1469-1841
|Title of parent work (English):
|Bilingualism : language and cognition
|Publisher:
|Cambridge Univ. Press
|Place of publishing:
|Cambridge
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2021/06/15
|Publication year:
|2021
|Release date:
|2022/11/21
|Volume:
|24
|Issue:
|4
|Article number:
|PII S1366728921000249
|Number of pages:
|2
|First page:
|597
|Last Page:
|598
|Organizational units:
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Linguistik
|DDC classification:
|1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
|4 Sprache / 40 Sprache / 400 Sprache
|Peer review:
|Referiert