Schließen

Obituary: Pieter Muysken

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Harald ClahsenORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1017/S1366728921000249
ISSN:1366-7289
ISSN:1469-1841
Title of parent work (English):Bilingualism : language and cognition
Publisher:Cambridge Univ. Press
Place of publishing:Cambridge
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/06/15
Publication year:2021
Release date:2022/11/21
Volume:24
Issue:4
Article number:PII S1366728921000249
Number of pages:2
First page:597
Last Page:598
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Linguistik
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
4 Sprache / 40 Sprache / 400 Sprache
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.