When theory meets practice

  Although more than seven decades have passed since Lewin laid the foundation for how employees' behaviour could be changed within organizations, his ideas are far from being obsolescent. Accordingly, this article demonstrates how Lewin's concepts can still be of use in tackling current issues (i.e. the need to raise energy-saving behaviours within organizations). In order to revive Lewin's concepts, we combine his approaches on organization change with Motivational Interviewing (MI), a facilitation approach that fits well with his democratic and participatory mind-set. After a theoretical consideration of how Lewin's ideas could be accompanied by MI principles, we outline a practical concept for raising the level of employees' energy-saving behaviours to a higher standard. The usefulness of our concept is highlighted on the basis of qualitative (a force field analysis) and quantitative (an increase of energy-saving norms and – behaviours) data. Lewin's legacy for current organization development, and the theoretical as well as practical implications for how his ideas could be applied through a combination with MI practices, are discussed.

Author details:Paul C. EndrejatGND, Franz BaumgartenORCiDGND, Simone KauffeldGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1080/14697017.2017.1299372
ISSN:1469-7017
ISSN:1479-1811
Title of parent work (English):Journal of Change Management
Subtitle (English):Combining Lewin’s Ideas about Change with Motivational Interviewing to Increase Energy-Saving Behaviours Within Organizations
Publisher:Routledge, Taylor & Francis Group
Place of publishing:Abingdon
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/03/14
Publication year:2017
Release date:2022/11/21
Tag:Kurt Lewin; energy-saving; field theory; group dynamics; motivational interviewing; organization development
Volume:17
Issue:2
Number of pages:20
First page:101
Last Page:120
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert

