Schließen

The dictyostelium centrosome

  • The centrosome of Dictyostelium amoebae contains no centrioles and consists of a cylindrical layered core structure surrounded by a corona harboring microtubule-nucleating gamma-tubulin complexes. It is the major centrosomal model beyond animals and yeasts. Proteomics, protein interaction studies by BioID and superresolution microscopy methods led to considerable progress in our understanding of the composition, structure and function of this centrosome type. We discuss all currently known components of the Dictyostelium centrosome in comparison to other centrosomes of animals and yeasts.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Ralph GräfORCiDGND, Marianne GrafeORCiDGND, Irene Meyer, Kristina Mitic, Valentin PitzenORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3390/cells10102657
ISSN:2073-4409
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34685637
Title of parent work (English):Cells : open access journal
Publisher:MDPI
Place of publishing:Basel
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/10/05
Publication year:2021
Release date:2022/11/21
Tag:Dictyostelium; centrosome; microtubule-organization; microtubule-organizing center; mitosis
Volume:10
Issue:10
Article number:2657
Number of pages:26
Funding institution:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG) [GR1642/9-1, GR1642/11-1, ME3690/2-1]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.