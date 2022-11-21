Schließen

Clumping in Massive Star Winds and its Possible Connection to the B[e] Phenomenon

  • It has been observationally established that winds of hot massive stars have highly variable characteristics. The variability evident in the winds is believed to be caused by structures on a broad range of spatial scales. Small-scale structures (clumping) in stellar winds of hot stars are possible consequence of an instability appearing in their radiation hydrodynamics. To understand how clumping may influence calculation of theoretical spectra, different clumping properties and their 3D nature have to be taken into account. Properties of clumping have been examined using our 3D radiative transfer calculations. Effects of clumping for the case of the B[e] phenomenon are discussed.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:B. Kubatova, Jiří KubátORCiD, Wolf-Rainer HamannORCiDGND, Lida M. OskinovaORCiD
ISBN:978-1-58381-900-5
ISBN:978-1-58381-901-2
Title of parent work (English):The B(e) Phenomenon: Forty Years of Studies : proceedings of a conference held at Charles University, Prague, Czech Republic, 27 June-1 July 2016
Publisher:Astronomical Soceity of the Pacific
Place of publishing:San Fransisco
Publication type:Other
Language:English
Year of first publication:2017
Publication year:2017
Release date:2022/11/21
Volume:508
Number of pages:6
First page:45
Last Page:50
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 52 Astronomie / 520 Astronomie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.