Clumping in Massive Star Winds and its Possible Connection to the B[e] Phenomenon
- It has been observationally established that winds of hot massive stars have highly variable characteristics. The variability evident in the winds is believed to be caused by structures on a broad range of spatial scales. Small-scale structures (clumping) in stellar winds of hot stars are possible consequence of an instability appearing in their radiation hydrodynamics. To understand how clumping may influence calculation of theoretical spectra, different clumping properties and their 3D nature have to be taken into account. Properties of clumping have been examined using our 3D radiative transfer calculations. Effects of clumping for the case of the B[e] phenomenon are discussed.
|B. Kubatova, Jiří KubátORCiD, Wolf-Rainer HamannORCiDGND, Lida M. OskinovaORCiD
|978-1-58381-900-5
|978-1-58381-901-2
|The B(e) Phenomenon: Forty Years of Studies : proceedings of a conference held at Charles University, Prague, Czech Republic, 27 June-1 July 2016
|Astronomical Soceity of the Pacific
|San Fransisco
|Other
|English
|2017
|2017
|2022/11/21
|508
|6
|45
|50
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 52 Astronomie / 520 Astronomie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|Referiert