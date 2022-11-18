Linking budgeting to results?
- This article contributes to the debate on the incorporation of performance information in European local government budgets. At the core is the development of an analytical model for comparing efforts of performance budgeting (PB). Evidence in ten cases indicates that performance structures and the span of performance differ, that performance indicators are far from always measuring outcomes or outputs, and that future and past performance figures are often absent. Nevertheless similar learning trajectories do exist. Possible explanations for the variation involve the varying degrees of reform implementation, experience with PB and prevailing institutional arrangements.
|Author details:
|Pieter Bleyen, Daniel Klimovsky, Geert BouckaertORCiDGND, Christoph ReichardORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1080/14719037.2016.1243837
|ISSN:
|1471-9037
|ISSN:
|1471-9045
|Title of parent work (English):
|Public Management Review
|Subtitle (English):
|Evidence about performance budgets in European municipalities based on a comparative analytical model
|Publisher:
|Routledge, Taylor & Francis Group
|Place of publishing:
|London
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2017/10/24
|Publication year:
|2017
|Release date:
|2022/11/18
|Tag:
|Local government; performance budgeting; performance information
|Volume:
|19
|Issue:
|7
|Number of pages:
|22
|First page:
|932
|Last Page:
|953
|Organizational units:
|Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften
|DDC classification:
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
|Peer review:
|Referiert