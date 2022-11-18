Schließen

Complete mitochondrial genome of a bat-eared fox (Otocyon megalotis), along with phylogenetic considerations

  • The bat-eared fox, Otocyon megalotis, is the only member of its genus and is thought to occupy a basal position within the dog family. These factors can lead to challenges in complete mitochondrial reconstructions and accurate phylogenetic positioning. Here, we present the first complete mitochondrial genome of the bat-eared fox recovered using shotgun sequencing and iterative mapping to three distantly related species. Phylogenetic analyses placed the bat-eared fox basal in the Canidae family within the clade including true foxes (Vulpes) and the raccoon dog (Nyctereutes) with high support values. This position is in good agreement with previously published results based on short fragments of mitochondrial and nuclear genes, therefore adding more support to the basal positioning of the bat-eared fox within Canidae.

Author details:Michael V. WestburyORCiDGND, Fredrik Dalerumb, Karin Noren, Michael HofreiterORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1080/23802359.2017.1331325
