Tragédie et psychologie
- His dislike for psychological analysis accompanied Albert Camus throughout his life and had a profound impact on his idea of theatre. Especially in his early years, he sees psychology as the antagonist of the kind of theater that he envisages, the "modern tragedy". In the last decade of his life, Camus worked on the novel "Requiem for a Nun" by William Faulkner, whom he greatly respected, in order to stage it. The confrontation with this work and its highly psychologically driven plot makes Camus virtually give up on his anti-psychological attitude.
|Brigitte SändigGND
|https://doi.org/10.1075/rro.52.1.07san
|0035-3906
|1600-0811
|Revue romane : langue et littérature
|Camus devant le roman de Faulkner Requiem for a Nun
|Benjamins
|Amsterdam
|Article
|English
|2017/04/24
|2017
|2022/11/18
|Albert; Camus; Requiem for a Nun / Requiem pour une nonne; Theater; William Faulkner; ancient tragedy; psychology
|52
|1
|10
|70
|79
|Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Romanistik
