Why Current PTH Assays Mislead Clinical Decision Making in Patients with Secondary Hyperparathyroidism

  • Preclinical studies in cell culture systems as well as in whole animal chronic kidney disease (CKD) models showed that parathyroid hormone (PTH), oxidized at the 2 methionine residues (positions 8 and 18), caused a loss of function. This was so far not considered in the development of PTH assays used in current clinical practice. Patients with advanced CKD are subject to oxidative stress, and plasma proteins (including PTH) are targets for oxidants. In patients with CKD, a considerable but variable fraction (about 70 to 90%) of measured PTH appears to be oxidized. Oxidized PTH (oxPTH) does not interact with the PTH receptor resulting in loss of biological activity. Currently used intact PTH (iPTH) assays detect both oxidized and non-oxPTH (n-oxPTH). Clinical studies demonstrated that bioactive, n-oxPTH, but not iPTH nor oxPTH, is associated with mortality in CKD patients.

Author details:Berthold HocherORCiDGND, Lianghong YinGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1159/000455289
ISSN:1660-8151
ISSN:2235-3186
ISSN:0028-2766
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28183082
Title of parent work (English):Nephron
Publisher:Karger
Place of publishing:Basel
Publication type:Other
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/02/10
Publication year:2017
Release date:2022/11/18
Tag:Dialysis patients; Mortality; Serum intact-parathyroid hormone level
Volume:136
Issue:2
Number of pages:6
First page:137
Last Page:142
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Sport- und Gesundheitswissenschaften
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert

