Schließen

Nachwuchskolloquium zur Militärgeschichte

Junior colloquium on military history

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Lucas LebrenzGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1515/mgzs-2020-0073
ISSN:2193-2336
ISSN:2196-6850
Title of parent work (German):Militärgeschichtliche Zeitschrift
Subtitle (German):veranstaltet von der Philosophischen Fakultät der Universität Potsdam, Potsdam, 28. bis 29. November 2019
Subtitle (English):organized by the Philosophical Faculty of the University of Potsdam, Potsdam, 28th to 29th November 2019
Publisher:De Gruyter
Place of publishing:Berlin
Publication type:Conference Proceeding
Language:German
Date of first publication:2020/11/04
Publication year:2020
Release date:2022/11/17
Volume:79
Issue:2
Number of pages:7
First page:496
Last Page:502
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Historisches Institut
DDC classification:9 Geschichte und Geografie / 90 Geschichte / 900 Geschichte und Geografie
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.