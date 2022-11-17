Grandiose narcissism and vulnerable narcissism in prisoner's dilemma game
- The aim of this article is to investigate the role of the grandiose and vulnerable narcissism in the economic game. One widely employed paradigm in this field of experimental economic games is the prisoner's dilemma-used to examine competitive versus cooperative behaviour. In the present study a prisoner's dilemma game was administrated to individuals (N = 320), along with measures of grandiose narcissism, vulnerable narcissism and impulsivity. Specifically, our results show that vulnerable narcissism has a significant positive effect on defecting behaviors, while grandiose narcissism has a significant positive effect on cooperation in the initial round. However, while the game proceeded, grandiose narcissism started to have a positive effect on defecting behaviors too. This suggests that grandiose narcissists have, at least initially, positive qualities to them which can make them popular, but in the long run they lose their positive reputation and their likeability and willingness to cooperate decrease.
experimental economics; grandiose narcissism; impulsivity; prisoner's dilemma game; vulnerable narcissism
