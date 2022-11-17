Schließen

Embedded smart home

  The popularity of MOOCs has increased considerably in the last years. A typical MOOC course consists of video content, self tests after a video and homework, which is normally in multiple choice format. After solving this homeworks for every week of a MOOC, the final exam certificate can be issued when the student has reached a sufficient score. There are also some attempts to include practical tasks, such as programming, in MOOCs for grading. Nevertheless, until now there is no known possibility to teach embedded system programming in a MOOC course where the programming can be done in a remote lab and where grading of the tasks is additionally possible. This embedded programming includes communication over GPIO pins to control LEDs and measure sensor values. We started a MOOC course called "Embedded Smart Home" as a pilot to prove the concept to teach real hardware programming in a MOOC environment under real life MOOC conditions with over 6000 students. Furthermore, also students with real hardware have the possibility to program on their own real hardware and grade their results in the MOOC course. Finally, we evaluate our approach and analyze the student acceptance of this approach to offer a course on embedded programming. We also analyze the hardware usage and working time of students solving tasks to find out if real hardware programming is an advantage and motivating achievement to support students learning success.

Metadaten
Author details:Martin MalchowORCiDGND, Jan RenzORCiDGND, Matthias BauerORCiDGND, Christoph MeinelORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1109/SYSCON.2017.7934728
ISBN:978-1-5090-4623-2
ISSN:1944-7620
Title of parent work (English):11th Annual IEEE International Systems Conference (SysCon)
Subtitle (English):remote lab grading in a MOOC with over 6000 participants
Publisher:IEEE
Place of publishing:New York
Publication type:Other
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/05/29
Publication year:2017
Release date:2022/11/17
Article number:16917142
Number of pages:6
First page:195
Last Page:200
Organizational units:An-Institute / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering gGmbH
DDC classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 000 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke
Peer review:Referiert

