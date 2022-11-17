Schließen

Enhancing symbolic system synthesis through ASPmT with partial assignment evaluation

  • The design of embedded systems is becoming continuously more complex such that efficient system-level design methods are becoming crucial. Recently, combined Answer Set Programming (ASP) and Quantifier Free Integer Difference Logic (QF-IDL) solving has been shown to be a promising approach in system synthesis. However, this approach still has several restrictions limiting its applicability. In the paper at hand, we propose a novel ASP modulo Theories (ASPmT) system synthesis approach, which (i) supports more sophisticated system models, (ii) tightly integrates the QF-IDL solving into the ASP solving, and (iii) makes use of partial assignment checking. As a result, more realistic systems are considered and an early exclusion of infeasible solutions improves the entire system synthesis.

Metadaten
Author details:Kai Neubauer, Philipp WankoORCiD, Torsten H. SchaubORCiDGND, Christian HaubeltORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.23919/DATE.2017.7927005
ISBN:978-3-9815370-9-3
ISSN:1530-1591
Title of parent work (English):Proceedings of the Design, Automation & Test in Europe Conference & Exhibition (DATE), 2017
Publisher:IEEE
Place of publishing:New York
Publication type:Other
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/05/15
Publication year:2017
Release date:2022/11/17
Article number:16869261
Number of pages:4
First page:306
Last Page:309
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
Peer review:Referiert

