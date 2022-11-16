Drug target miRNA
- This volume provides a concise and technical discussion of recently developed approaches to overcome challenges in miRNA drug discovery. Drug Target miRNA: Methods and Protocols explores strategies to overcome pharmacodynamics and pharmacokinetics challenges. These strategies cover anti-sense agents targeting miRNA that are applied in advanced formulations or are chemically optimized to increase delivery; small molecule miRNA modulators to overcome anti-sense agents’ limitations; general enhancers of miRNA maturation; and Argonaute 2 protein and its pharmacokinetic parameters. Written in the highly successful Methods in Molecular Biology series format, chapters include introductions to their respective topics, lists of the necessary materials and reagents, step-by-step, readily reproducible laboratory protocols, and tips on troubleshooting and avoiding known pitfalls.Cutting-edge and thorough, Drug Target miRNA: Methods and Protocols is a valuable resource for anyone interested in the ever-evolving field of miRNA drug discovery.
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1007/978-1-4939-6563-2
|ISBN:
|978-1-4939-6561-8
|ISBN:
|978-1-4939-6563-2
|ISSN:
|1064-3745
|ISSN:
|1940-6029
|Title of parent work (English):
|Methods in Molecular Biology
|Subtitle (English):
|methods and protocols
|Publisher:
|Springer
|Place of publishing:
|New York
|Editor(s):
|Marco F. Schmidt
|Publication type:
|Monograph/Edited Volume
|Language:
|English
|Year of first publication:
|2017
|Publication year:
|2017
|Release date:
|2022/11/16
|Number of pages:
|320
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|Fakultät für Gesundheitswissenschaften
|DDC classification:
|6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit