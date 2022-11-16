Schließen

Drug target miRNA

  • This volume provides a concise and technical discussion of recently developed approaches to overcome challenges in miRNA drug discovery. Drug Target miRNA: Methods and Protocols explores strategies to overcome pharmacodynamics and pharmacokinetics challenges. These strategies cover anti-sense agents targeting miRNA that are applied in advanced formulations or are chemically optimized to increase delivery; small molecule miRNA modulators to overcome anti-sense agents’ limitations; general enhancers of miRNA maturation; and Argonaute 2 protein and its pharmacokinetic parameters. Written in the highly successful Methods in Molecular Biology series format, chapters include introductions to their respective topics, lists of the necessary materials and reagents, step-by-step, readily reproducible laboratory protocols, and tips on troubleshooting and avoiding known pitfalls.Cutting-edge and thorough, Drug Target miRNA: Methods and Protocols is a valuable resource for anyone interested in the ever-evolving field of miRNA drug discovery.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/978-1-4939-6563-2
ISBN:978-1-4939-6561-8
ISBN:978-1-4939-6563-2
ISSN:1064-3745
ISSN:1940-6029
Title of parent work (English):Methods in Molecular Biology
Subtitle (English):methods and protocols
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:New York
Editor(s):Marco F. Schmidt
Publication type:Monograph/Edited Volume
Language:English
Year of first publication:2017
Publication year:2017
Release date:2022/11/16
Number of pages:320
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
Fakultät für Gesundheitswissenschaften
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.