Development of a fiber-based sensor for the molecular detection of pathogens using Legionella as an example

Fiber-based microfluidics has undergone many innovative developments in recent years, with exciting examples of portable, cost-effective and easy-to-use detection systems already being used in diagnostic and analytical applications. In water samples, Legionella are a serious risk as human pathogens. Infection occurs through inhalation of aerosols containing Legionella cells and can cause severe pneumonia and may even be fatal. In case of Legionella contamination of water-bearing systems or Legionella infection, it is essential to find the source of the contamination as quickly as possible to prevent further infections. In drinking, industrial and wastewater monitoring, the culture-based method is still the most commonly used technique to detect Legionella contamination. In order to improve the laboratory-dependent determination, the long analysis times of 10-14 days as well as the inaccuracy of the measured values in colony forming units (CFU), new innovative ideas are needed. In all areas of application, for example in public,

Fiber-based microfluidics has undergone many innovative developments in recent years, with exciting examples of portable, cost-effective and easy-to-use detection systems already being used in diagnostic and analytical applications. In water samples, Legionella are a serious risk as human pathogens. Infection occurs through inhalation of aerosols containing Legionella cells and can cause severe pneumonia and may even be fatal. In case of Legionella contamination of water-bearing systems or Legionella infection, it is essential to find the source of the contamination as quickly as possible to prevent further infections. In drinking, industrial and wastewater monitoring, the culture-based method is still the most commonly used technique to detect Legionella contamination. In order to improve the laboratory-dependent determination, the long analysis times of 10-14 days as well as the inaccuracy of the measured values in colony forming units (CFU), new innovative ideas are needed. In all areas of application, for example in public, commercial or private facilities, rapid and precise analysis is required, ideally on site. In this PhD thesis, all necessary single steps for a rapid DNA-based detection of Legionella were developed and characterized on a fiber-based miniaturized platform. In the first step, a fast, simple and device-independent chemical lysis of the bacteria and extraction of genomic DNA was established. Subsequently, different materials were investigated with respect to their non-specific DNA retention. Glass fiber filters proved to be particularly suitable, as they allow recovery of the DNA sample from the fiber material in combination with dedicated buffers and exhibit low autofluorescence, which was important for fluorescence-based readout. A fiber-based electrophoresis unit was developed to migrate different oligonucleotides within a fiber matrix by application of an electric field. A particular advantage over lateral flow assays is the targeted movement, even after the fiber is saturated with liquid. For this purpose, the entire process of fiber selection, fiber chip patterning, combination with printed electrodes, and testing of retention and migration of different DNA samples (single-stranded, double-stranded and genomic DNA) was performed. DNA could be pulled across the fiber chip in an electric field of 24 V/cm within 5 minutes, remained intact and could be used for subsequent detection assays e.g., polymerase chain reaction (PCR) or fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH). Fiber electrophoresis could also be used to separate DNA from other components e.g., proteins or cell lysates or to pull DNA through multiple layers of the glass microfiber. In this way, different fragments experienced a moderate, size-dependent separation. Furthermore, this arrangement offers the possibility that different detection reactions could take place in different layers at a later time. Electric current and potential measurements were collected to investigate the local distribution of the sample during migration. While an increase in current signal at high concentrations indicated the presence of DNA samples, initial experiments with methylene blue stained DNA showed a temporal sequence of signals, indicating sample migration along the chip. For the specific detection of a Legionella DNA, a FISH-based detection with a molecular beacon probe was tested on the glass microfiber. A specific region within the 16S rRNA gene of Legionella spp. served as a target. For this detection, suitable reaction conditions and a readout unit had to be set up first. Subsequently, the sensitivity of the probe was tested with the reverse complementary target sequence and the specificity with several DNA fragments that differed from the target sequence. Compared to other DNA sequences of similar length also found in Legionella pneumophila, only the target DNA was specifically detected on the glass microfiber. If a single base exchange is present or if two bases are changed, the probe can no longer distinguish between the DNA targets and non-targets. An analysis with this specificity can be achieved with other methods such as melting point determination, as was also briefly indicated here. The molecular beacon probe could be dried on the glass microfiber and stored at room temperature for more than three months, after which it was still capable of detecting the target sequence. Finally, the feasibility of fiber-based FISH detection for genomic Legionella DNA was tested. Without further processing, the probe was unable to detect its target sequence in the complex genomic DNA. However, after selecting and application of appropriate restriction enzymes, specific detection of Legionella DNA against other aquatic pathogens with similar fragment patterns as Acinetobacter haemolyticus was possible.

…