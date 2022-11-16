Pd-catalyzed oxidative sulfoalkenylation of acetanilides and traceless removal of the catalyst directing group

Patrick Sand, Bernd Schmidt The palladium-catalyzed oxidative Heck-reaction, also referred to as Fujiwara-Moritani-reaction, has been investigated for the synthesis of styrenylsulfonyl compounds. Acetanilides and vinylsulfonyl compounds undergo dehydrogenative coupling reactions in moderate to quantitative yields, using benzoquinone as the oxidant of choice. Potassium peroxodisulfate, which had previously been identified as a superior oxidant for the coupling with acrylates, did not provide any coupling products with these olefins. Traceless removal of the catalyst directing group through a deacetylation-diazotation-coupling (DDC) sequence was demonstrated for 2-arylethene sulfones.