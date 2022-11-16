Schließen

Pd-catalyzed oxidative sulfoalkenylation of acetanilides and traceless removal of the catalyst directing group

  • The palladium-catalyzed oxidative Heck-reaction, also referred to as Fujiwara-Moritani-reaction, has been investigated for the synthesis of styrenylsulfonyl compounds. Acetanilides and vinylsulfonyl compounds undergo dehydrogenative coupling reactions in moderate to quantitative yields, using benzoquinone as the oxidant of choice. Potassium peroxodisulfate, which had previously been identified as a superior oxidant for the coupling with acrylates, did not provide any coupling products with these olefins. Traceless removal of the catalyst directing group through a deacetylation-diazotation-coupling (DDC) sequence was demonstrated for 2-arylethene sulfones.

Metadaten
Author details:Patrick SandGND, Bernd SchmidtORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/slct.202101009
ISSN:2365-6549
Title of parent work (English):ChemistrySelect
Publisher:Wiley-VCH
Place of publishing:Weinheim
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/05/03
Publication year:2021
Release date:2022/11/16
Tag:C− H activation; Heck reactions; Palladium; arenes; sulfones
Volume:6
Issue:14
Number of pages:5
First page:3563
Last Page:3567
Funding institution:Projekt DEAL
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

