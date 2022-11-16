Schließen

Limonene as a renewable unsaturated hydrocarbon solvent for living anionic polymerization of β-myrcene

  • The acyclic monoterpene beta-myrcene is polymerized by anionic polymerization at room temperature using sec-butyllithium as the initiator and the cyclic monoterpene DL-limonene as an unsaturated hydrocarbon solvent. The polymerization is a living process and allows production of polymyrcenes with narrow molar mass distribution ((sic) similar to 1.06) and high content of 1,4 units (similar to 90%) as well as block copolymers.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Akhil DevORCiD, Alexander Rösler, Helmut SchlaadORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1039/d1py00570g
ISSN:1759-9954
ISSN:1759-9962
Title of parent work (English):Polymer chemistry
Publisher:Royal Society of Chemistry
Place of publishing:Cambridge
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/05/10
Publication year:2021
Release date:2022/11/16
Volume:12
Issue:21
Number of pages:4
First page:3084
Last Page:3087
Funding institution:University of Potsdam
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.