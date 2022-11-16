Limonene as a renewable unsaturated hydrocarbon solvent for living anionic polymerization of β-myrcene

Akhil Dev, Alexander Rösler, Helmut Schlaad The acyclic monoterpene beta-myrcene is polymerized by anionic polymerization at room temperature using sec-butyllithium as the initiator and the cyclic monoterpene DL-limonene as an unsaturated hydrocarbon solvent. The polymerization is a living process and allows production of polymyrcenes with narrow molar mass distribution ((sic) similar to 1.06) and high content of 1,4 units (similar to 90%) as well as block copolymers.