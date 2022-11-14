Schließen

Scope and applications of 2,3-oxidative aryl rearrangements for the synthesis of isoflavone natural products

  • The reaction of flavanones with hypervalent iodine reagents was investigated with a view to the synthesis of naturally occurring isoflavones. In contrast to several previous reports in the literature, we did not observe the formation of any benzofurans via a ring contraction pathway, but could isolate only isoflavones, resulting from an oxidative 2,3-aryl rearrangement, and flavones, resulting from an oxidation of the flavanones. Although the 2,3-oxidative rearrangement allows a synthetically useful approach toward some isoflavone natural products due to the convenient accessibility of the required starting materials, the overall synthetic utility and generality of the reaction appear to be more limited than previous literature reports suggest.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:George KwesigaORCiDGND, Eric SperlichORCiDGND, Bernd SchmidtORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1021/acs.joc.1c01375
ISSN:0022-3263
ISSN:1520-6904
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34313125
Title of parent work (English):The journal of organic chemistry
Publisher:American Chemical Society
Place of publishing:Washington
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/07/27
Publication year:2021
Release date:2022/11/14
Volume:86
Issue:15
Number of pages:14
First page:10699
Last Page:10712
Funding institution:German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD)Deutscher Akademischer Austausch Dienst (DAAD) [57381412]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.