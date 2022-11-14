Schließen

Enzyme degradable polymersomes from Chitosan-g-[poly-l-lysine-block-epsilon-caprolactone] copolymer

  • The scope of this study includes the synthesis of chitosan-g-[peptide-poly-epsilon-caprolactone] and its self-assembly into polymeric vesicles employing the solvent shift method. In this way, well-defined core-shell structures suitable for encapsulation of drugs are generated. The hydrophobic polycaprolactone side-chain and the hydrophilic chitosan backbone are linked via an enzyme-cleavable peptide. The synthetic route involves the functionalization of chitosan with maleimide groups and the preparation of polycaprolactone with alkyne end-groups. A peptide functionalized with a thiol group on one side and an azide group on the other side is prepared. Thiol-ene click-chemistry and azide-alkyne Huisgen cycloaddition are then used to link the chitosan and poly-epsilon-caprolactone chains, respectively, with this peptide. For a preliminary study, poly-l-lysin is a readily available and cleavable peptide that is introduced to investigate the feasibility of the system. The size and shape of the polymersomes are studied by dynamic lightThe scope of this study includes the synthesis of chitosan-g-[peptide-poly-epsilon-caprolactone] and its self-assembly into polymeric vesicles employing the solvent shift method. In this way, well-defined core-shell structures suitable for encapsulation of drugs are generated. The hydrophobic polycaprolactone side-chain and the hydrophilic chitosan backbone are linked via an enzyme-cleavable peptide. The synthetic route involves the functionalization of chitosan with maleimide groups and the preparation of polycaprolactone with alkyne end-groups. A peptide functionalized with a thiol group on one side and an azide group on the other side is prepared. Thiol-ene click-chemistry and azide-alkyne Huisgen cycloaddition are then used to link the chitosan and poly-epsilon-caprolactone chains, respectively, with this peptide. For a preliminary study, poly-l-lysin is a readily available and cleavable peptide that is introduced to investigate the feasibility of the system. The size and shape of the polymersomes are studied by dynamic light scattering and cryo-scanning electron microscopy. Furthermore, degradability is studied by incubating the polymersomes with two enzymes, trypsin and chitosanase. A dispersion of polymersomes is used to coat titanium plates and to further test the stability against enzymatic degradation.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Yannick Bourgat, Brigitte TierschORCiD, Joachim KoetzORCiDGND, Henning MenzelORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/mabi.202000259
ISSN:1616-5187
ISSN:1616-5195
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33289254
Title of parent work (English):Macromolecular bioscience
Publisher:Wiley-VCH
Place of publishing:Weinheim
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/12/02
Publication year:2021
Release date:2022/11/14
Tag:chitosan; click chemistry; drug delivery system; enzyme; polymersomes; poly‐ ε ‐ caprolactone
Volume:21
Issue:1
Article number:2000259
Number of pages:9
Funding institution:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft DFGGerman Research Foundation (DFG); [Me1057/18-1]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.