Variability in sentence comprehension in aphasia in German

  An important aspect of aphasia is the observation of behavioral variability between and within individual participants. Our study addresses variability in sentence comprehension in German, by testing 21 individuals with aphasia and a control group and involving (a) several constructions (declarative sentences, relative clauses and control structures with an overt pronoun or PRO), (b) three response tasks (object manipulation, sentence-picture matching with/without self-paced listening), and (c) two test phases (to investigate test-retest performance). With this systematic, large-scale study we gained insights into variability in sentence comprehension. We found that the size of syntactic effects varied both in aphasia and in control participants. Whereas variability in control participants led to systematic changes, variability in individuals with aphasia was unsystematic across test phases or response tasks. The persistent occurrence of canonicity and interference effects across response tasks and test phases, however, shows that the performance is systematically influenced by syntactic complexity.

Metadaten
Author details:Dorothea Pregla, Paula J. Lissón HernándezORCiDGND, Shravan VasishthORCiDGND, Frank BurchertORCiDGND, Nicole StadieORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.bl.2021.105008
ISSN:0093-934X
ISSN:1090-2155
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34507215
Title of parent work (English):Brain & language : a journal of the neurobiology of language
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Amsterdam
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/09/08
Publication year:2021
Release date:2022/11/14
Tag:Adaptation; Aphasia; Canonicity and interference effects; Object manipulation; Self-paced listening; Sentence Comprehension; Sentence-picture matching; Task demands; Test-retest reliability; Variability
Volume:222
Article number:105008
Number of pages:20
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Linguistik
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
4 Sprache / 40 Sprache / 400 Sprache
Peer review:Referiert
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

