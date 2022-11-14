Schließen

A probabilistic approach to estimating residential losses from different flood types

  • Residential assets, comprising buildings and household contents, are a major source of direct flood losses. Existing damage models are mostly deterministic and limited to particular countries or flood types. Here, we compile building-level losses from Germany, Italy and the Netherlands covering a wide range of fluvial and pluvial flood events. Utilizing a Bayesian network (BN) for continuous variables, we find that relative losses (i.e. loss relative to exposure) to building structure and its contents could be estimated with five variables: water depth, flow velocity, event return period, building usable floor space area and regional disposable income per capita. The model's ability to predict flood losses is validated for the 11 flood events contained in the sample. Predictions for the German and Italian fluvial floods were better than for pluvial floods or the 1993 Meuse river flood. Further, a case study of a 2010 coastal flood in France is used to test the BN model's performance for a type of flood not included in the surveyResidential assets, comprising buildings and household contents, are a major source of direct flood losses. Existing damage models are mostly deterministic and limited to particular countries or flood types. Here, we compile building-level losses from Germany, Italy and the Netherlands covering a wide range of fluvial and pluvial flood events. Utilizing a Bayesian network (BN) for continuous variables, we find that relative losses (i.e. loss relative to exposure) to building structure and its contents could be estimated with five variables: water depth, flow velocity, event return period, building usable floor space area and regional disposable income per capita. The model's ability to predict flood losses is validated for the 11 flood events contained in the sample. Predictions for the German and Italian fluvial floods were better than for pluvial floods or the 1993 Meuse river flood. Further, a case study of a 2010 coastal flood in France is used to test the BN model's performance for a type of flood not included in the survey dataset. Overall, the BN model achieved better results than any of 10 alternative damage models for reproducing average losses for the 2010 flood. An additional case study of a 2013 fluvial flood has also shown good performance of the model. The study shows that data from many flood events can be combined to derive most important factors driving flood losses across regions and time, and that resulting damage models could be applied in an open data framework.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Dominik PaprotnyORCiD, Heidi KreibichORCiDGND, Oswaldo Morales-Napoles, Dennis Wagenaar, Attilio Castellarin, Francesca CarisiORCiD, Xavier Bertin, Bruno MerzORCiDGND, Kai SchroeterORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s11069-020-04413-x
ISSN:0921-030X
ISSN:1573-0840
Title of parent work (English):Natural hazards : journal of the International Society for the Prevention and Mitigation of Natural Hazards
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:New York
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/12/02
Publication year:2021
Release date:2022/11/14
Tag:Bayesian networks; coastal floods; damage surveys; flood; fluvial floods; pluvial floods
Volume:105
Issue:3
Number of pages:33
First page:2569
Last Page:2601
Funding institution:Climate-KIC through project "SAFERPLACES-Improved assessment of pluvial,; fluvial and coastal flood hazards and risks in European cities as a mean; to build safer and resilient communities" [TC2018B_4.7.3-SAFERPL_P430-1A; KAVA2 4.7.3]; European Union's Horizon 2020 research and innovation; programme [730381]; German Research Network Natural Disasters (German; Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF))Federal Ministry of Education; & Research (BMBF) [01SFR9969/5]; project MEDIS (BMBF)Federal Ministry of; Education & Research (BMBF) [0330688]; project "Hochwasser 2013"; (BMBF)Federal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF) [13N13017]; project EVUS (BMBF)Federal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF); [03G0846B]; project URBAS (BMBF)Federal Ministry of Education & Research; (BMBF) [0330701C]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.