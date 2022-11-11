Schließen

Intermolecular interactions in the solid-state structures of isoflavones

  • The molecular structures of three closely related isoflavones have been determined by single crystal X-ray diffraction and have been analysed by geometry matching with the CSD, Hirshfeld surface analysis and analysis of stacking interactions with the Aromatic Analyser program (CSD). The formation of the supramolecular structure by non-covalent interactions was studied and substantial differences in the macroscopic properties e.g., the solubility, were correlated with hydrogen bonding and pi-stacking interactions. Moreover, a correlation between the supramolecular structure, the torsion angle (between benzopyran group and aryl group), and macroscopic properties was determined in the three compounds.

Metadaten
Author details:Eric SperlichORCiDGND, Alexandra Kelling, George KwesigaORCiDGND, Bernd SchmidtORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1039/d2ce00169a
ISSN:1466-8033
Title of parent work (English):CrystEngComm / The Royal Society of Chemistry
Subtitle (English):the relationship between supramolecular structure, torsion angle, and macroscopic properties
Publisher:Royal Society of Chemistry
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/06/13
Publication year:2022
Release date:2022/11/11
Volume:24
Issue:26
Number of pages:9
First page:4731
Last Page:4739
Funding institution:German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) [57381412]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (English):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung 3.0 Unported

