Schließen

Incentives can’t buy me knowledge

  • This study examines whether incentives affect public employees' intention to share knowledge. Tested incentives satisfy needs for either achievement or appreciation. Both treatments were tested on implicit as well as explicit knowledge sharing. A 2 x 3 factorial survey experiment was designed to observe within-person and between-person effects. Data were collected from public employees in the core administration and healthcare sector (n = 623) in 2018. The analysis indicates that both treatments positively affect knowledge-sharing intention if it is explicit knowledge that ought to be shared. However, no effects of either treatment can be found in either type of knowledge sharing. No negative effect of the tested incentives on knowledge sharing was observed. Hence, incentives might not harm knowledge sharing but also do not pay off in organizational practice. In contrast to these motivation-enhancing human resource practices, ability and opportunity-enhancing practices should be tested to foster knowledge sharing.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Caroline FischerORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1177/0734371X20986839
ISSN:0734-371X
ISSN:1552-759X
Title of parent work (English):Review of public personnel administration
Subtitle (English):the missing effects of appreciation and aligned performance appraisals on knowledge sharing of public employees
Publisher:Sage
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/01/15
Publication year:2022
Release date:2022/11/11
Tag:experiment; knowledge management; knowledge sharing; rewards; survey; work behavior
Volume:42
Issue:2
Article number:0734371X20986839
Number of pages:22
First page:368
Last Page:389
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Betriebswirtschaftslehre
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 34 Recht / 340 Recht
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.