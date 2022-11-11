Characterization of muscle damage and inflammation following repeated maximal eccentric loading of the trunk

Eccentric exercises (ECC) induce reversible muscle damage, delayed-onset muscle soreness and an inflammatory reaction that is often followed by a systemic anti-inflammatory response. Thus, ECC might be beneficial for treatment of metabolic disorders which are frequently accompanied by a low-grade systemic inflammation. However, extent and time course of a systemic immune response after repeated ECC bouts are poorly characterized. PURPOSE: To analyze the (anti-)inflammatory response after repeated ECC loading of the trunk. METHODS: Ten healthy participants (33 ± 6 y; 173 ± 14 cm; 74 ± 16 kg) performed three isokinetic strength measurements of the trunk (concentric (CON), ECC1, ECC2, each 2 wks apart; flexion/extension, velocity 60°/s, 120s MVC). Pre- and 4, 24, 48, 72, 168h post-exercise, muscle soreness (numeric rating scale, NRS) was assessed and blood samples were taken and analyzed [Creatine kinase (CK), C-reactive protein (CRP), Interleukin-6 (IL-6), IL-10, Tumor necrosis factor-α (TNF-α)]. Statistics were done by Friedman‘s

Eccentric exercises (ECC) induce reversible muscle damage, delayed-onset muscle soreness and an inflammatory reaction that is often followed by a systemic anti-inflammatory response. Thus, ECC might be beneficial for treatment of metabolic disorders which are frequently accompanied by a low-grade systemic inflammation. However, extent and time course of a systemic immune response after repeated ECC bouts are poorly characterized. PURPOSE: To analyze the (anti-)inflammatory response after repeated ECC loading of the trunk. METHODS: Ten healthy participants (33 ± 6 y; 173 ± 14 cm; 74 ± 16 kg) performed three isokinetic strength measurements of the trunk (concentric (CON), ECC1, ECC2, each 2 wks apart; flexion/extension, velocity 60°/s, 120s MVC). Pre- and 4, 24, 48, 72, 168h post-exercise, muscle soreness (numeric rating scale, NRS) was assessed and blood samples were taken and analyzed [Creatine kinase (CK), C-reactive protein (CRP), Interleukin-6 (IL-6), IL-10, Tumor necrosis factor-α (TNF-α)]. Statistics were done by Friedman‘s test with Dunn‘s post hoc test (α=.05). RESULTS: Mean peak torque was higher during ECC1 (319 ± 142 Nm) than during CON (268 ± 108 Nm; p<.05) and not different between ECC1 and ECC2 (297 ± 126 Nm; p>.05). Markers of muscle damage (peaks post-ECC1: NRS 48h, 4.4±2.9; CK 72h, 14407 ± 19991 U/l) were higher after ECC1 than after CON and ECC2 (p<.05). The responses over 72h (stated as Area under the Curve, AUC) were abolished after ECC2 compared to ECC1 (p<.05) indicating the presence of the repeated bout effect. CRP levels were not changed. IL-6 levels increased 2-fold post-ECC1 (pre: 0.5 ± 0.4 vs. 72h: 1.0 ± 0.8 pg/ml). The IL-6 response was enhanced after ECC1 (AUC 61 ± 37 pg/ml*72h) compared to CON (AUC 33 ± 31 pg/ml*72h; p<.05). After ECC2, the IL-6 response (AUC 43 ± 25 pg/ml*72h) remained lower than post-ECC1, but the difference was not statistically significant. Serum levels of TNF-α and of the anti-inflammatory cytokine IL-10 were below detection limits. Overall, markers of muscle damage and immune response showed high inter-individual variability. CONCLUSION: Despite maximal ECC loading of a large muscle group, no anti-inflammatory and just weak inflammatory responses were detected in healthy adults. Whether ECC elicits a different reaction in inflammatory clinical conditions is unclear.

