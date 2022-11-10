Schließen

Sulfur tuning of [1,3]-dioxolo[4.5-f]benzodioxole (DBD) fluorescent dyes

  • The replacement of oxygen by sulfur atoms of [1,3]-dioxolo[4.5-f]benzodioxole (DBD) fluorescent dyes is an efficient way to adjust the photophysical properties (sulfur tuning). While previously developed S-4-DBD dyes exhibit considerably red-shifted absorption and emission wavelength, the heavy atom effect of four sulfur atoms cause low fluorescence quantum yields and short fluorescence lifetimes. Herein, we demonstrate that the replacement of less than four sulfur atoms (S-1-DBD, 1,2-S-2-DBD, and 1,4-S-2-DBD dyes) permits a fine-tuning of the photophysical properties. In some cases, a similar influence on the wavelength without the detrimental effect on the quantum yields and lifetimes is observed. Furthermore, the synthetic accessibility of S-1- and S-2-DBD dyes is improved, compared with S-4-DBD dyes. For coupling with biomolecules a series of reactive derivatives of the new dyes were developed (azides, OSu esters, alkynes, maleimides).

Author details:Pablo WessigORCiDGND, Leonard JohnORCiDGND, Eric SperlichORCiDGND, Alexandra Kelling
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/ejoc.202001418
ISSN:1434-193X
ISSN:1099-0690
Title of parent work (English):European journal of organic chemistry
Publisher:Wiley-VCH
Place of publishing:Weinheim
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/12/05
Publication year:2021
Release date:2022/11/10
Tag:fluorescent dyes; heterocycles; photophysics; stokes shift; sulfur
Volume:2021
Issue:3
Number of pages:13
First page:499
Last Page:511
Funding institution:Projekt DEAL
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International

