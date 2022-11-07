Schließen

The relative strength of relations between different facets of teacher motivation and core dimensions of teaching quality in mathematics

  Teacher self-efficacy and teacher interest are two key facets of teacher motivation that are important for highquality teaching. Little is known about the relative strength of the effects of teacher self-efficacy and interest on teaching quality when compared with one another. We extend previous research on teacher motivation by examining the relations linking mathematics teacher self-efficacy and interest with several relevant dimensions of teaching quality as perceived by teachers and students. Participants were 84 mathematics teachers (61.2% female) and their students (1718 students; 48.5% girls). Based on doubly latent multilevel models, we found that teacher-reported self-efficacy in instruction was positively related to teacher-reported cognitive activation, classroom management, and emotional support in mathematics classrooms. Teacher-reported educational interest showed positive associations with both student- and teacher-perceived emotional support. Future research is advised to focus more strongly on the unique relations between different teachers' motivational characteristics and relevant dimensions of teaching quality.

Metadaten
Author details:Rebecca Christine LazaridesORCiDGND, Ulrich SchiefeleORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.learninstruc.2021.101489
ISSN:0959-4752
ISSN:1873-3263
Title of parent work (English):Learning and instruction : the journal of the European Association for Research on Learning and Instruction
Subtitle (English):a multilevel analysis
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Oxford
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/04/10
Publication year:2021
Release date:2022/11/07
Tag:Multilevel; Teacher interest; Teacher motivation; Teacher self-efficacy; Teaching quality; analysis
Volume:76
Article number:101489
Number of pages:16
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Bildungswissenschaften / Department Erziehungswissenschaft
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 37 Bildung und Erziehung / 370 Bildung und Erziehung
Peer review:Referiert

