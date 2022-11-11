Schließen

Teacher motivation

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Rebecca Christine LazaridesORCiDGND, Ulrich SchiefeleORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.learninstruc.2021.101543
ISSN:0959-4752
ISSN:1873-3263
Title of parent work (English):Learning and instruction : the journal of the European Association for Research on Learning and Instruction
Subtitle (English):Implications for instruction and learning. Introduction to the special issue
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Amsterdam
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/09/13
Publication year:2021
Release date:2022/11/11
Volume:76
Article number:101543
Number of pages:3
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Bildungswissenschaften / Department Erziehungswissenschaft
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 37 Bildung und Erziehung / 370 Bildung und Erziehung
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.