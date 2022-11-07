H. Abdalla, R. Adam, F. Aharonian, F. Ait Benkhali, E. O. Anguner, C. Arcaro, C. Armand, T. Armstrong, H. Ashkar, M. Backes, V. Baghmanyan, V. Barbosa Martins, A. Barnacka, M. Barnard, Y. Becherini, D. Berge, K. Bernlohr, B. Bi, M. Bottcher, C. Boisson, J. Bolmont, M. de Bony de Lavergne, P. Bordas, M. Breuhaus, F. Brun, P. Brun, M. Bryan, M. Buchele, T. Bulik, T. Bylund, S. Caroff, A. Carosi, S. Casanova, T. Chand, S. Chandra, A. Chen, G. Cotter, M. Curylo, J. Damascene Mbarubucyeye, I. D. Davids, J. Davies, C. Deil, J. Devin, P. deWilt, L. Dirson, A. Djannati-Atai, A. Dmytriiev, A. Donath, V. Doroshenko, C. Duffy, J. Dyks, Kathrin Egberts, F. Eichhorn, S. Einecke, G. Emery, J. -P. Ernenwein, K. Feijen, S. Fegan, A. Fiasson, G. Fichet de Clairfontaine, G. Fontaine, S. Funk, M. Fussling, S. Gabici, Y. A. Gallant, G. Giavitto, L. Giunti, D. Glawion, J. F. Glicenstein, D. Gottschall, M. -H. Grondin, J. Hahn, M. Haupt, G. Hermann, J. A. Hinton, W. Hofmann, Clemens Hoischen, T. L. Holch, M. Holler, M. Horbe, D. Horns, D. Huber, M. Jamrozy, D. Jankowsky, F. Jankowsky, A. Jardin-Blicq, V. Joshi, I. Jung-Richardt, E. Kasai, M. A. Kastendieck, K. Katarzynski, U. Katz, D. Khangulyan, B. Khelifi, S. Klepser, W. Kluzniak, Nu. Komin, R. Konno, K. Kosack, D. Kostunin, M. Kreter, G. Lamanna, A. Lemiere, M. Lemoine-Goumard, J. -P. Lenain, C. Levy, T. Lohse, I. Lypova, J. Mackey, J. Majumdar, D. Malyshev, D. Malyshev, V. Marandon, P. Marchegiani, A. Marcowith, A. Mares, G. Marti-Devesa, R. Marx, G. Maurin, P. J. Meintjes, M. Meyer, A. Mitchell, R. Moderski, M. Mohamed, L. Mohrmann, A. Montanari, C. Moore, P. Morris, E. Moulin, J. Muller, T. Murach, K. Nakashima, A. Nayerhoda, M. de Naurois, H. Ndiyavala, F. Niederwanger, J. Niemiec, L. Oakes, Patrick O'Brien, H. Odaka, S. Ohm, L. Olivera-Nieto, E. de Ona Wilhelmi, M. Ostrowski, I. Oya, M. Panter, S. Panny, R. D. Parsons, G. Peron, B. Peyaud, Q. Piel, S. Pita, V. Poireau, A. Priyana Noel, D. A. Prokhorov, H. Prokoph, G. Puhlhofer, M. Punch, A. Quirrenbach, S. Raab, R. Rauth, P. Reichherzer, A. Reimer, O. Reimer, Q. Remy, M. Renaud, F. Rieger, L. Rinchiuso, C. Romoli, G. Rowell, B. Rudak, E. Ruiz-Velasco, V. Sahakian, S. Sailer, D. A. Sanchez, A. Santangelo, M. Sasaki, M. Scalici, F. Schussler, H. M. Schutte, U. Schwanke, S. Schwemmer, M. Seglar-Arroyo, M. Senniappan, A. S. Seyffert, N. Shafi, K. Shiningayamwe, R. Simoni, A. Sinha, H. Sol, A. Specovius, S. Spencer, M. Spir-Jacob, L. Stawarz, L. Sun, R. Steenkamp, C. Stegmann, S. Steinmassl, C. Steppa, T. Takahashi, T. Tavernier, A. M. Taylor, R. Terrier, D. Tiziani, M. Tluczykont, L. Tomankova, C. Trichard, M. Tsirou, R. Tuffs, Y. Uchiyama, D. J. van der Walt, C. van Eldik, C. van Rensburg, B. van Soelen, G. Vasileiadis, J. Veh, C. Venter, P. Vincent, J. Vink, H. J. Volk, T. Vuillaume, Z. Wadiasingh, S. J. Wagner, J. Watson, F. Werner, R. White, A. Wierzcholska, Yu Wun Wong, A. Yusafzai, M. Zacharias, R. Zanin, D. Zargaryan, A. A. Zdziarski, A. Zech, S. J. Zhu, A. Ziegler, J. Zorn, S. Zouari, N. Zywucka
- The unidentified very-high-energy (VHE; E > 0.1 TeV) gamma -ray source, HESS J1826-130, was discovered with the High Energy Stereoscopic System (HESS) in the Galactic plane. The analysis of 215 h of HESS data has revealed a steady gamma -ray flux from HESS J1826-130, which appears extended with a half-width of 0.21 degrees +/- 0.02 <br /> (stat)degrees <br /> stat degrees +/- 0.05 <br /> (sys)degrees sys degrees . The source spectrum is best fit with either a power-law function with a spectral index Gamma = 1.78 +/- 0.10(stat) +/- 0.20(sys) and an exponential cut-off at 15.2 <br /> (+5.5)(-3.2) -3.2+5.5 TeV, or a broken power-law with Gamma (1) = 1.96 +/- 0.06(stat) +/- 0.20(sys), Gamma (2) = 3.59 +/- 0.69(stat) +/- 0.20(sys) for energies below and above E-br = 11.2 +/- 2.7 TeV, respectively. The VHE flux from HESS J1826-130 is contaminated by the extended emission of the bright, nearby pulsar wind nebula, HESS J1825-137, particularly at the low end of the energy spectrum. Leptonic scenarios for the origin of HESS J1826-130 VHEThe unidentified very-high-energy (VHE; E > 0.1 TeV) gamma -ray source, HESS J1826-130, was discovered with the High Energy Stereoscopic System (HESS) in the Galactic plane. The analysis of 215 h of HESS data has revealed a steady gamma -ray flux from HESS J1826-130, which appears extended with a half-width of 0.21 degrees +/- 0.02 <br /> (stat)degrees <br /> stat degrees +/- 0.05 <br /> (sys)degrees sys degrees . The source spectrum is best fit with either a power-law function with a spectral index Gamma = 1.78 +/- 0.10(stat) +/- 0.20(sys) and an exponential cut-off at 15.2 <br /> (+5.5)(-3.2) -3.2+5.5 TeV, or a broken power-law with Gamma (1) = 1.96 +/- 0.06(stat) +/- 0.20(sys), Gamma (2) = 3.59 +/- 0.69(stat) +/- 0.20(sys) for energies below and above E-br = 11.2 +/- 2.7 TeV, respectively. The VHE flux from HESS J1826-130 is contaminated by the extended emission of the bright, nearby pulsar wind nebula, HESS J1825-137, particularly at the low end of the energy spectrum. Leptonic scenarios for the origin of HESS J1826-130 VHE emission related to PSR J1826-1256 are confronted by our spectral and morphological analysis. In a hadronic framework, taking into account the properties of dense gas regions surrounding HESS J1826-130, the source spectrum would imply an astrophysical object capable of accelerating the parent particle population up to greater than or similar to 200 TeV. Our results are also discussed in a multiwavelength context, accounting for both the presence of nearby supernova remnants, molecular clouds, and counterparts detected in radio, X-rays, and TeV energies.…
|H. Abdalla, R. Adam, F. Aharonian, F. Ait Benkhali, E. O. Anguner, C. Arcaro, C. Armand, T. Armstrong, H. Ashkar, M. Backes, V. Baghmanyan, V. Barbosa Martins, A. Barnacka, M. Barnard, Y. Becherini, D. Berge, K. Bernlohr, B. Bi, M. Bottcher, C. Boisson, J. Bolmont, M. de Bony de Lavergne, P. Bordas, M. Breuhaus, F. Brun, P. Brun, M. Bryan, M. Buchele, T. Bulik, T. Bylund, S. Caroff, A. Carosi, S. Casanova, T. Chand, S. Chandra, A. Chen, G. Cotter, M. Curylo, J. Damascene Mbarubucyeye, I. D. Davids, J. Davies, C. Deil, J. Devin, P. deWilt, L. Dirson, A. Djannati-Atai, A. Dmytriiev, A. Donath, V. Doroshenko, C. Duffy, J. Dyks, Kathrin EgbertsGND, F. Eichhorn, S. Einecke, G. Emery, J. -P. Ernenwein, K. Feijen, S. Fegan, A. Fiasson, G. Fichet de Clairfontaine, G. Fontaine, S. Funk, M. Fussling, S. Gabici, Y. A. Gallant, G. Giavitto, L. Giunti, D. Glawion, J. F. Glicenstein, D. Gottschall, M. -H. Grondin, J. Hahn, M. Haupt, G. Hermann, J. A. Hinton, W. Hofmann, Clemens HoischenORCiDGND, T. L. Holch, M. Holler, M. Horbe, D. Horns, D. Huber, M. Jamrozy, D. Jankowsky, F. Jankowsky, A. Jardin-Blicq, V. Joshi, I. Jung-Richardt, E. Kasai, M. A. Kastendieck, K. Katarzynski, U. Katz, D. Khangulyan, B. Khelifi, S. Klepser, W. Kluzniak, Nu. Komin, R. Konno, K. Kosack, D. Kostunin, M. Kreter, G. Lamanna, A. Lemiere, M. Lemoine-Goumard, J. -P. Lenain, C. Levy, T. Lohse, I. Lypova, J. Mackey, J. Majumdar, D. Malyshev, D. Malyshev, V. Marandon, P. Marchegiani, A. Marcowith, A. Mares, G. Marti-Devesa, R. Marx, G. Maurin, P. J. Meintjes, M. Meyer, A. Mitchell, R. Moderski, M. Mohamed, L. Mohrmann, A. Montanari, C. Moore, P. Morris, E. Moulin, J. Muller, T. Murach, K. Nakashima, A. Nayerhoda, M. de Naurois, H. Ndiyavala, F. Niederwanger, J. Niemiec, L. Oakes, Patrick O'BrienORCiD, H. Odaka, S. Ohm, L. Olivera-Nieto, E. de Ona Wilhelmi, M. Ostrowski, I. Oya, M. Panter, S. Panny, R. D. Parsons, G. Peron, B. Peyaud, Q. Piel, S. Pita, V. Poireau, A. Priyana Noel, D. A. Prokhorov, H. Prokoph, G. Puhlhofer, M. Punch, A. Quirrenbach, S. Raab, R. Rauth, P. Reichherzer, A. Reimer, O. Reimer, Q. Remy, M. Renaud, F. Rieger, L. Rinchiuso, C. Romoli, G. Rowell, B. Rudak, E. Ruiz-Velasco, V. Sahakian, S. Sailer, D. A. Sanchez, A. Santangelo, M. Sasaki, M. Scalici, F. Schussler, H. M. Schutte, U. Schwanke, S. Schwemmer, M. Seglar-Arroyo, M. Senniappan, A. S. Seyffert, N. Shafi, K. Shiningayamwe, R. Simoni, A. Sinha, H. Sol, A. Specovius, S. Spencer, M. Spir-Jacob, L. Stawarz, L. Sun, R. Steenkamp, C. Stegmann, S. Steinmassl, C. Steppa, T. Takahashi, T. Tavernier, A. M. Taylor, R. Terrier, D. Tiziani, M. Tluczykont, L. Tomankova, C. Trichard, M. Tsirou, R. Tuffs, Y. Uchiyama, D. J. van der Walt, C. van Eldik, C. van Rensburg, B. van Soelen, G. Vasileiadis, J. Veh, C. Venter, P. Vincent, J. Vink, H. J. Volk, T. Vuillaume, Z. Wadiasingh, S. J. Wagner, J. Watson, F. Werner, R. White, A. Wierzcholska, Yu Wun Wong, A. Yusafzai, M. Zacharias, R. Zanin, D. Zargaryan, A. A. Zdziarski, A. Zech, S. J. Zhu, A. Ziegler, J. Zorn, S. Zouari, N. Zywucka
|https://doi.org/10.1051/0004-6361/202038851
|0004-6361
|1432-0746
|Title of parent work (English):
|Astronomy and astrophysics : an international weekly journal
|HESS J1826-130
|EDP Sciences
|Les Ulis
|Article
|English
|2020/12/07
|2020
|HESS Collaboration
|2022/11/07
|ISM; ISM: clouds; ISM: supernova remnants; gamma rays:; gamma rays: general
|644
|A112
|8
|German Ministry for Education and Research (BMBF)Federal Ministry of; Education & Research (BMBF); Max Planck SocietyMax Planck; SocietyFoundation CELLEX; German Research Foundation (DFG)German; Research Foundation (DFG); Helmholtz AssociationHelmholtz Association; Alexander von Humboldt FoundationAlexander von Humboldt Foundation; French Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation; Centre; National de la Recherche Scientifique (CNRS/IN2P3 and CNRS/INSU); Commissariat a l'energie atomique et aux energies alternatives; (CEA)French Atomic Energy Commission; UK Science and Technology; Facilities Council (STFC)UK Research & Innovation (UKRI)Science &; Technology Facilities Council (STFC); Knut and Alice Wallenberg; FoundationKnut & Alice Wallenberg Foundation; National Science Centre,; PolandNational Science Centre, Poland [DEC-2017/27/B/ST9/02272]; South; African Department of Science and Technology; National Research; Foundation; University of Namibia; National Commission on Research,; Science & Technology of Namibia (NCRST); Austrian Federal Ministry of; Education, Science and Research; Austrian Science Fund (FWF)Austrian; Science Fund (FWF); Australian Research Council (ARC)Australian Research; Council; Japan Society for the Promotion of ScienceMinistry of; Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology, Japan (MEXT)Japan; Society for the Promotion of Science; University of Amsterdam; EGI; Federation
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 52 Astronomie / 520 Astronomie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|Referiert
|Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International
|Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle