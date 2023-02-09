Schließen

A conundrum of trends

  • This comment is meant to reiterate two warnings: One applies to the uncritical use of ready-made (openly available) program packages, and one to the estimation of trends in serially correlated time series. Both warnings apply to the recent publication of Lischeid et al. about lake-level trends in Germany.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Gerd BürgerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jhydrol.2022.127745
ISSN:0022-1694
ISSN:1879-2707
Title of parent work (English):Journal of hydrology
Subtitle (English):comment on a paper by Lischeid et al. (2021)
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Amsterdam
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/06/01
Publication year:2022
Release date:2023/02/09
Tag:Autocorrelation; Linear trends; Pre-whitening
Volume:609
Article number:127745
Number of pages:3
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Umweltwissenschaften und Geographie
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 69 Hausbau, Bauhandwerk / 690 Hausbau, Bauhandwerk
Peer review:Referiert
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.