Revisiting policy preferences and capacities in the EU

  • Research on multi-level implementation of EU legislation has almost exclusively focused on the national level, while little is known about the role of subnational authorities. Nevertheless, it is a prerequisite for the functioning of the European Union that all member states and their subnational authorities apply and enforce EU legislation in due time. I address this research gap and take a closer look at the legal transposition process in the German regional states. Using a novel data set comprising detailed information on about 700 subnational measures, I show that state-level variables, such as political preferences and ministerial resources, account for variation in the timing of legal transposition and repeatedly lead to subnational delay. To conclude, the paper addresses the role of subnational authorities in the EU multi-level system and points to their interest in shaping legal transposition in order to counterbalance their loss of competences to the national level.

Metadaten
Author details:Jana PaaschORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1111/jcms.13286
ISSN:0021-9886
ISSN:1468-5965
Title of parent work (English):Journal of common market studies : JCMS
Subtitle (English):Multi-level policy implementation in the subnational authorities
Publisher:Wiley-Blackwell
Place of publishing:Oxford
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/12/08
Publication year:2022
Release date:2022/11/07
Tag:EU directives; European Union; implementation measures; subnational authorities; transposition
Volume:60
Issue:3
Number of pages:18
First page:783
Last Page:800
Funding institution:Deutsche ForschungsgemeinschaftGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [STE 2353/1-1]
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International

