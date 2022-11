Epigenetische Regulation des Epstein-Barr Virus-induzierten Gens 3 (EBI3) und dessen Bedeutung bei Colitis ulcerosa

Aberrant epigenetic alterations are becoming increasingly relevant in the development of multiple diseases. Epigenetic mechanisms also play a crucial role in the pathogenesis of ulcerative colitis (CU). In contrast, their influence on the observed imbalance between pro- and anti-inflammatory cytokines is largely unexplored. Several of the most important immunomodulatory cytokines are the members of the heterodimeric interleukin- (IL-) 12 family, which are characterized by combining one of the three α-chains (IL-12p35, IL-27p28, IL-23p19) with the ß-subunits IL-12p40 or EBI3 (Epstein-Barr virus induced gene 3). IL-35 (IL-12p35/EBI3) plays a significant anti-inflammatory role in various diseases, while its levels are decreased in chronic inflammation. One possible reason could be transcriptional silencing via epigenetic modifications. Indeed, stimulation with the DNA methyltransferase inhibitor (DNMTi) decitabine (DAC; Dacogen®) resulted in reactivation of EBI3 in Human Colon Epithelial Cells (HCEC) generated from healthy tissue, which

Indeed, stimulation with the DNA methyltransferase inhibitor (DNMTi) decitabine (DAC; Dacogen®) resulted in reactivation of EBI3 in Human Colon Epithelial Cells (HCEC) generated from healthy tissue, which served as a model for a local inflammatory process. This regulation via DNA methylation could be verified in other human cells of different origin as well as by stimulating HCEC cells with two additional DNMTi, the cytosine analog azacytidine (AZA; Vidaza®) and the naturally occurring, epigenetically active polyphenol epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG). Combined incubation with tumor necrosis factor α (TNFα) resulted in synergistic induction of EBI3. Further studies showed that TNFα had no effect on global methylation or hydroxymethylation levels despite its influence on epigenetic DNMT and ten-eleven translocation (TET) enzymes, but induced gene-specific DNA hypomethylation in the EBI3 promoter. Moreover, by using several inhibitors, it has been demonstrated that the synergistic effect of DAC and TNFα stimulation is mediated mainly via NFκB (nuclear factor "kappa-light-chain-enhancer" of activated B-cells). Part of this occurs via p38 MAPK (mitogen-activated protein kinases), while the JNK (c-Jun N-terminal kinases) and ERK (extracellular-signal-regulated kinases) signaling pathways are not involved. In the present work, it was also shown that DNA hypomethylation during an inflammatory condition also results in increased EBI3 protein expression. The level of immunologically detected bands indicated dimer formation in both cell lysate and supernatant. Human epithelial cells are therefore capable of producing and secreting cytokines, underlining the importance of non-immune cells in the local immune response. Gene expression analyses identified IL-12p35 and IL-23p19 as possible binding partners. Due to cross-reactive antibodies, direct detection of EBI3 dimers is currently not possible. The combination of different methods used instead serves as a suitable alternative to the problematic antibody-based analyses such as immunoprecipitation or ELISA. Molecular biology, immunology, and mass spectrometry methods identified IL-35, whereas IL-39 (IL-23p19/EBI3) was not detected. This is in agreement with the findings of several research groups that doubt formation of the native human dimer. Furthermore, the biological activity of treatment-induced IL-35 protein was detected by a functional assay. In addition to DNMTi-induced reactivation, regulation of EBI3 via histone acetylation was demonstrated. The EBI3-inducing effect of the histone deacetylase inhibitor (HDACi) trichostatin A (TSA) was verified by SAHA (suberoylanilide hydroxamic acid (Vorinostat; Zolinza®)). Similar to stimulation with the hypomethylating agents, a synergistic effect was observed with parallel incubation with TNFα, resulting in increased EBI3 protein formation. To investigate the effects in a more complex in vivo model, chronic colitis was induced in Ebi3-deficient mice and the corresponding wild-type strain C57BL/6 by cyclic application of dextran sodium sulfate (DSS). Comparison of clinical parameters such as mortality rate and body as well as spleen weight showed significantly more severe colitic symptoms in the absence of Ebi3. This confirmed the central role of Ebi3 in colitis development and indicated preferential formation of the anti-inflammatory IL-35 rather than the pro-inflammatory IL-39 in wild-type animals. Additional therapeutic treatment of C57BL/6 mice after DSS administration confirmed the beneficial effect of SAHA on colitis manifestation reported in the literature. In contrast, HDACi in the Ebi3-deficient animals was not able to improve colitic parameters and even appeared to exacerbate the disease phenotype. Expression analyses of up- and downstream target genes provided further evidence that IL-35 rather than IL-39 is produced in the presence of Ebi3, consistent with the in vitro studies. Thus, comparison of the C57BL/6 mice with the Ebi3-deficient animals could provide insights into the mode of action of SAHA. Histone acetylating conditions ameliorate colitic symptoms via a mechanism involving epigenetic induction of Ebi3 followed by IL-35 formation. Based on the cooperation of epigenetic mechanisms and the drastic EBI3 induction shown by parallel hypomethylating and histone acetylating conditions, combined treatment with low-dose DNMTi and HDACi represents a therapeutic option for CU. In summary, the present work demonstrated epigenetic and NFκB-mediated reactivation of EBI3 via DNA demethylation and histone acetylation with subsequent IL-35 formation and secretion by in vitro and in vivo analyses. Since IL-35 is able to alleviate colitic symptoms, the epigenetic inducibility of EBI3 by DNMTi and HDACi represents a promising alternative for the currently used therapies in the treatment of CU, which are often not successful or only short-term effective. An excessive immune response during relapsing inflammatory phases could be counteracted and complications such as the formation of colitis-associated carcinomas prevented.

