Portal Wissen = Humans

When humans write and talk about humans, you notice right away: It’s their favorite topic. It is not only that everyone (usually) is closest to themselves. As a species, Homo sapiens also attaches distinct importance to themselves. Aristotle was concerned about the order of things and ranked the human being – as the seemingly most complicated one – at the “very top.” The book of Genesis in the Bible seems to take this up, calling the human being in a way the final point or “pride of creation” who should “rule” over Earth and all living beings. An impressive story, but it did not stand the test of time. The theory of evolution changed the pyramid into a far-branched tree and the human being to a little branch among many others. What has remained is that humans are not so easy to understand, especially to themselves. Or, as Marie von Ebner-Eschenbach said, “The simplest human is still a very complicated being.” This and the ongoing interest of humans in themselves ensure that many sciences also deal with him, her, or us, again and

When humans write and talk about humans, you notice right away: It’s their favorite topic. It is not only that everyone (usually) is closest to themselves. As a species, Homo sapiens also attaches distinct importance to themselves. Aristotle was concerned about the order of things and ranked the human being – as the seemingly most complicated one – at the “very top.” The book of Genesis in the Bible seems to take this up, calling the human being in a way the final point or “pride of creation” who should “rule” over Earth and all living beings. An impressive story, but it did not stand the test of time. The theory of evolution changed the pyramid into a far-branched tree and the human being to a little branch among many others. What has remained is that humans are not so easy to understand, especially to themselves. Or, as Marie von Ebner-Eschenbach said, “The simplest human is still a very complicated being.” This and the ongoing interest of humans in themselves ensure that many sciences also deal with him, her, or us, again and again and from every conceivable angle. Medicine and linguistics, educational research and psychology, history and sociology – many disciplines revolve around human(kind) and their actions. Therefore, it is hardly difficult to take a small exemplary human research journey through the University of Potsdam with this issue of “Portal Wissen.” We begin with a visit to the BabyLAB, where you can rewardingly watch even the youngest children learn languages. An economist points out that differences between men and women on their paychecks are anything but acceptable, and a start-up team showed us an app that can help you do something against dementia before it’s too late. Besides, it should have been clear long ago: If we want to understand ourselves, we must always look at what is surrounding us. This means the social interactions that challenge and shape us on both a small and large scale. That’s why we talked to historians who are investigating corruption in the ancient world. But it also includes the environment, both living and non-living, on which we leave our mark and which, in turn, constantly influences us. A specialist in ancient DNA, for example, is investigating whether even Neanderthals left an ecological footprint, while an ecologist is searching for the consequences of climate change for biodiversity in Africa. And a media scientist has spent years analyzing how various images can help communicate scientific findings on climate change in such a way that they are understood. We have not forgotten that the coronavirus continues to influence both our lives and research: A psychologist is working with partners throughout Germany to study how children and young people with chronic diseases get through the pandemic. In addition, we naturally do not leave aside the diversity of research – created by humans – at the University of Potsdam: We introduce one of Germany’s best gravitational wave researcher and talk about the role of mathematics in earthquake research. Last but not least, we had the work of the new research center for digital data law explained to us.

…