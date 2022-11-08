Agilität und Führungskräfte-Mitarbeiter-Beziehung in der öffentlichen Verwaltung
Agility and leader-member-exchange in public administration
- Zunehmend komplexe Herausforderungen und Aufgaben lassen sich nicht mehr mit den bisherigen Strukturen, Methoden und Prozessen der klassischen Verwaltung bewältigen. Vielmehr gewinnen Ansätze und Methoden des New Work im öffentlichen Sektor angesichts der sich stetig ändernden und dynamischen Arbeitswelt eine immer größere Bedeutung. Umso mehr besteht die Notwendigkeit, sich in der Verwaltung agil aufzustellen. Unter Agilität wird hierbei die Fähigkeit einer Organisation verstanden, sich schnell verändernden Rahmenbedingungen flexibel und dynamisch anzupassen. Im Fokus dieser Arbeit steht der Einfluss von Agilität auf die Führungskräfte-Mitarbeiter-Beziehung. Mittels einer halbstandardisierten Online-Befragung im Landesamt für Flüchtlingsangelegenheiten und im Bezirksamt Neukölln von Berlin wird zunächst der vorliegende Agilitätsgrad mit dem Fokus auf agile Organisationsstrukturen, agile Organisationskultur und agile Führung ermittelt und sodann anhand der Qualität der dyadischen Arbeitsbeziehung von Führungskraft und MitarbeiterZunehmend komplexe Herausforderungen und Aufgaben lassen sich nicht mehr mit den bisherigen Strukturen, Methoden und Prozessen der klassischen Verwaltung bewältigen. Vielmehr gewinnen Ansätze und Methoden des New Work im öffentlichen Sektor angesichts der sich stetig ändernden und dynamischen Arbeitswelt eine immer größere Bedeutung. Umso mehr besteht die Notwendigkeit, sich in der Verwaltung agil aufzustellen. Unter Agilität wird hierbei die Fähigkeit einer Organisation verstanden, sich schnell verändernden Rahmenbedingungen flexibel und dynamisch anzupassen. Im Fokus dieser Arbeit steht der Einfluss von Agilität auf die Führungskräfte-Mitarbeiter-Beziehung. Mittels einer halbstandardisierten Online-Befragung im Landesamt für Flüchtlingsangelegenheiten und im Bezirksamt Neukölln von Berlin wird zunächst der vorliegende Agilitätsgrad mit dem Fokus auf agile Organisationsstrukturen, agile Organisationskultur und agile Führung ermittelt und sodann anhand der Qualität der dyadischen Arbeitsbeziehung von Führungskraft und Mitarbeiter (LMX-Qualität) überprüft, inwiefern die agile Arbeitsweise im Vergleich zu einer nicht-agilen Arbeitsumgebung die Beziehung beeinflusst. Im Ergebnis der Untersuchung zeigt sich, dass ein positiver Zusammenhang zwischen Agilität und der Führungskräfte-Mitarbeiter-Beziehung besteht. Es stellt sich in beiden Ämtern ein mäßig bis starker Agilitätsgrad heraus, wobei besonders agile Führungseigenschaften zu den wesentlichen Faktoren zählen, die eine hochqualitative Beziehung begünstigen. Während im Bezirksamt ein Zusammenhang zwischen Agilität und hoher LMX-Qualität ermittelt wurde, konnte dieser nicht für die untersuchte Stichprobe des Landesamts festgestellt werden. Dennoch ließ sich in beiden Behörden ein positiver Einfluss von Agilität auf zumindest die Entwicklung einer erfolgreichen Führungskräfte-Mitarbeiter-Beziehung erfassen.…
- Continuous complex challenges and tasks are no longer solvable with the classic structures and methods of public administration. Rather concepts of New Work are gaining importance due to the dynamic work environment in the public sector. This leads to the necessity of an agile transformation in public administration. Agility in organizations is understood to be the ability to adapt to rapidly changing conditions in the work environment. The following paper focuses on the influence of agility on the Leader-Member-Exchange (LMX). Using a semi-standard online poll, the degree of agility with an emphasis on agile organizational structures, agile organizational culture, and agile leadership is analyzed in the State Office for Refugees Affairs and District Office Neukölln of Berlin. Furthermore, relationships between leaders and subordinates in an agile environment and relationships in a non-agile environment are compared through the lens of the quality of Leader-Member-Exchange (LMX-Quality). The results show a significant influenceContinuous complex challenges and tasks are no longer solvable with the classic structures and methods of public administration. Rather concepts of New Work are gaining importance due to the dynamic work environment in the public sector. This leads to the necessity of an agile transformation in public administration. Agility in organizations is understood to be the ability to adapt to rapidly changing conditions in the work environment. The following paper focuses on the influence of agility on the Leader-Member-Exchange (LMX). Using a semi-standard online poll, the degree of agility with an emphasis on agile organizational structures, agile organizational culture, and agile leadership is analyzed in the State Office for Refugees Affairs and District Office Neukölln of Berlin. Furthermore, relationships between leaders and subordinates in an agile environment and relationships in a non-agile environment are compared through the lens of the quality of Leader-Member-Exchange (LMX-Quality). The results show a significant influence of agility on Leader-Member-Exchange. In both Offices a moderate to high degree of agility is found. Particularly, agile leadership characteristics encourage high-quality relationships. Whereas a correlation between agility and high LMX-Quality is identified in the District Office Neukölln, this result could not be observed in the State Office of Refugees Affairs. However, the influence of agility on at least the development of a positive and successful relationship is established in both Offices.…
Author details:
|Huyen Evelyn NguyenORCiD
Publication year:
2022
