Agilität und Führungskräfte-Mitarbeiter-Beziehung in der öffentlichen Verwaltung

Continuous complex challenges and tasks are no longer solvable with the classic structures and methods of public administration. Rather concepts of New Work are gaining importance due to the dynamic work environment in the public sector. This leads to the necessity of an agile transformation in public administration. Agility in organizations is understood to be the ability to adapt to rapidly changing conditions in the work environment. The following paper focuses on the influence of agility on the Leader-Member-Exchange (LMX). Using a semi-standard online poll, the degree of agility with an emphasis on agile organizational structures, agile organizational culture, and agile leadership is analyzed in the State Office for Refugees Affairs and District Office Neukölln of Berlin. Furthermore, relationships between leaders and subordinates in an agile environment and relationships in a non-agile environment are compared through the lens of the quality of Leader-Member-Exchange (LMX-Quality). The results show a significant influence of agility on Leader-Member-Exchange. In both Offices a moderate to high degree of agility is found. Particularly, agile leadership characteristics encourage high-quality relationships. Whereas a correlation between agility and high LMX-Quality is identified in the District Office Neukölln, this result could not be observed in the State Office of Refugees Affairs. However, the influence of agility on at least the development of a positive and successful relationship is established in both Offices.

